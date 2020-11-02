Omaha chefs already are taking orders for ready-made Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving is coming, and this year, that probably means smaller gatherings. Some people may figure it’s not worth cooking the traditional meal when they don’t have the traditional guests.

A number of Omaha restaurants and caterers are offering Turkey Day feasts, either dine-in or takeout. If you want to be on the list, or know of a place that should be included, email Betsie Freeman at elizabeth.freeman@owh.com

Here are some suggestions:

>> A Casserole to Go has a four-person Thanksgiving meal for $60. Order before noon on Nov. 19 and pick up at 5520 Miller Ave. in Ralston the day before Thanksgiving. acasseroletogo.com

>> Big Mama’s Kitchen, 2112 N. 30th St., will have Thanksgiving favorites available for takeout. It already has begun taking orders and will offer a limited number of pickups on Thanksgiving Day. bigmamaskitchen.com

>> The Deviled Egg Company has made-fresh-to-order deviled egg side dishes or appetizers. Located in Ralston, it offers both pick up and delivery. Go to deviledeggco.com