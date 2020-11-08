Pumpkin spice lovers agree: this candied nut recipe is perfect for autumn

Candied nuts with fall’s signature flavor are scrumptiously addictive and possibly better than pie. Plus, they’re easy to make, and leave the house smelling great.

Pumpkin spice candied nuts

What you need

1 cup of sugar

¼ cup of water

½-1 tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice (see note below)

3 cups of raw nuts (We used pecans and almonds)

What you do

1. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, combine the sugar, water and pumpkin spice mix. Cook until the sugar has completely dissolved.

2. Stir in the nuts, completely coating them with the sugar mixture.

3. Stir constantly for 7-10 minutes or until the sugar has crystallized and there is no more moisture left.

4. Let cool. Serve immediately or store in sealed container for up to a week.