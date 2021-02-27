Q&A with celebrity chef Curtis Stone, who will be featured in Food Bank for the Heartland fundraiser

A: Education is the best way to get people eating healthy. Basic pantry items such as rice, beans, pasta can be inexpensive and super healthy when paired with fresh fruits and vegetables. Making healthy choices accessible to everyone is the biggest battle.

Q: If you weren’t a chef, what would you be?

A: A boxer. It’s my favorite workout and one of the best ways to start my day.

Q: Why is it important for you to appear at fundraisers such as the one for the Food Bank for the Heartland?

A: I have a very hectic schedule, but I make time for events such as the Food Bank for the Heartland. They do wonderful work getting food into the hands and onto the tables of the people who need it most. It’s a noble cause which I’m happy to be a part of.

For more information on the Food Bank fundraiser, go to foodbankheartland.org

