Old-fashioned ice cream sodas are a step back in time.

They have been around for about 150 years. Otto Baur of Denver claims to have first invented the ice cream soda in 1871 (completely by accident), but he doesn’t usually get credit for it. That honor goes to Robert McCay Green of Philadelphia who created the drink — also by accident — in 1874.

I give props to both men for creating a luscious, creamy dessert/drink that everyone should try. For the uninitiated, an ice cream soda is similar to an ice cream float. A float consists of two ingredients: ice cream and your favorite soda — typically root beer or cola. An ice cream soda on the other hand uses cream, chocolate sauce, seltzer or club soda and ice cream. (Variations on the drink can be made by substituting flavored syrups typically found in the coffee aisle, such as Torani.)

Some may be fortunate enough to have indulged in one of these sweet treats from the drug store soda fountains that were popular during the 19th and 20th centuries. There are still a few of these gems around, but they are harder and harder to find. Luckily, ice cream sodas are simple enough to make at home.

All I know is an old-fashioned ice cream soda is a fabulous summertime treat.

Ice Cream Soda

» 3 tablespoons cream

» 3 tablespoons chocolate syrup

» 2 scoops vanilla ice cream

» Cold club soda or seltzer water

» Whipped cream, optional

» Maraschino cherry, optional

How to

1. Pour the half and half into a tall 12-ounce glass.

2. Add the chocolate syrup can stir.

3. Add about ½ cup club soda or seltzer and stir until slightly foamy.

4. Add two scoops of ice cream

5. If needed, add enough club soda or seltzer to fill almost to the top of the glass.

6. Top with whipped cream and a cherry, if desired.

Notes

» Half and half can be substituted for the cream. It just won’t have quite the same richness.

» For a different flavor, try substituting flavored syrups commonly used for coffees, such as Torani, in place of the chocolate syrup. Strawberry, peach and vanilla are all delicious options.

» Cold club soda or seltzer will help reduce the foaming.