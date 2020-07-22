Take it from a connoisseur: Hot dogs deserve their day

OK, you’re probably laughing at the term “hot dog connoisseur.” It’s not funny: I truly relish hot dogs (I had to say that because I know you were expecting it.) I’ve tried numerous brands; they’re often lunch with a bag of chips. Grilled, broiled or even microwaved, but never boiled. And as an expert, I have a controversial opinion when it comes to condiments: Hot dog. Bun. That’s the way they should be eaten. No mustard. No ketchup. No relish. When I am feeling whimsical, I will have all those and more (sauerkraut, no-bean chili, onions) on my dog, but I believe the true test of a hot dog comes when it is just paired with a white-bread, grocery store bun.