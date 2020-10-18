The right tunes and brews can make your Husker watch party the belle of the ball

The most “duh” pick on this list. You can’t be at Memorial Stadium in person for the Tunnel Walk, so stage one at home instead. You’ll have to provide your own horseshoe to hit on your way out the door, though.

“Hail Varsity” and “Dear Old Nebraska U” — Nebraska fight songs

The other most “duh” pick on this list. Once the tailgate is over, queue up either one to play after every Husker touchdown, since there won’t be a marching band in the stands.

“Seven Nation Army” — The White Stripes

Speaking of not having marching bands ... go ahead, crank up the volume for some stadium atmosphere. To get the full experience, put the bass-y guitar hook on repeat until you get sick of it.

“We Are The Champions” — Queen

Sure, the Huskers last won a championship when I was in elementary school, but it never hurts to dream that 2020 might be the team's season. We deserve at least one good thing in this train wreck of a year, right?

“Parking Lot Party” — Lee Brice