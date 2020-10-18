The right tunes and brews can make your Husker watch party the belle of the ball

THE BREWS
You can’t have a tailgate without beer. And since you’re (presumably) tailgating at home in support of the Nebraska football team, why not do it with a few Nebraska-brewed beers? Here's a handful for your cooler.
Vanilla Bean Blonde, Infusion Brewing Co. (Omaha)
An easy-drinking, crowd-pleasing beer that’s widely available throughout the Omaha area. It’s a little on the sweet side, but it’s hard to find anyone who’ll turn one down.
Devil’s Gap Jalapeño Ale, Kinkaider Brewing Co. (Broken Bow)
A not-as-easy-drinking beer, but one with a spicy kick to get you wide awake for a Husker morning game — or a night game after a long day of tailgating.
Papio Kriek, Farnam House Brewing Co. (Omaha)
Sour beers may not be for everyone (it’s basically impossible explaining the appeal to someone who’s not a fan), but this sour ale is a great entry point if it’s something you’re interested in. This is also a good one to nurse if you're the designated driver.
Wick for Brains, Nebraska Brewing Co. (Omaha)
No beer says “fall” like pumpkin beer. This ale from Nebraska Brewing is a little on the sweet side, so maybe save it as a dessert beer for the end of the night.
Original Cider, Glacial Till Vineyard (Palmyra)
For the non-beer drinkers at your tailgate, autumn also calls for hard cider. If you can get your hands on it, Glacial Till also offers a seasonal caramel apple variety.
Bonus: Red beer
Pick your favorite cheap beer (say, PBR or Natty Light, not one of the craft brews on this list), add some tomato juice and ... voila! A drink to match your favorite football team. Dress it up like a bloody Mary if you want, with celery, pickles, olives, mini cheeseburgers and so on.
THE TUNES
Nebraska football won’t look like normal. No fans in the stands. No nonconference games. No marching bands.
Still, your tailgate can look like normal, though you’ll have to hold it in your driveway or backyard instead of a Memorial Stadium parking lot.
We’ll leave it to you to figure out the food and drink menu, but here are a few tunes to get you pumped (finally!) for some football.
“Sirius” — The Alan Parsons Project
The most “duh” pick on this list. You can’t be at Memorial Stadium in person for the Tunnel Walk, so stage one at home instead. You’ll have to provide your own horseshoe to hit on your way out the door, though.
“Hail Varsity” and “Dear Old Nebraska U” — Nebraska fight songs
The other most “duh” pick on this list. Once the tailgate is over, queue up either one to play after every Husker touchdown, since there won’t be a marching band in the stands.
“Seven Nation Army” — The White Stripes
Speaking of not having marching bands ... go ahead, crank up the volume for some stadium atmosphere. To get the full experience, put the bass-y guitar hook on repeat until you get sick of it.
“We Are The Champions” — Queen
Sure, the Huskers last won a championship when I was in elementary school, but it never hurts to dream that 2020 might be the team's season. We deserve at least one good thing in this train wreck of a year, right?
“Parking Lot Party” — Lee Brice
You may be sitting in your driveway, but you can still fire up your Coleman grill, crack open a tallboy and blast a little Marshall Tucker. (Or the rest of this list. Either one is cool.)
“Eye of the Tiger” — Survivor
It might be most closely associated with a boxing movie, but that doesn’t mean this song, with its galloping guitar riff and cheesy lyrics, can’t get you fired up for a different sport.
“Jump Around” — House of Pain
Yes, Husker rival Wisconsin has co-opted it as a fourth-quarter rallying cry, but they shouldn’t be the only ones who get to use it. Just, maybe leave it out of the playlist when Nebraska plays the Badgers on Halloween.
“All My Rowdy Friends Are Here On Monday Night” — Hank Williams Jr.
OK, the song is about pro football, not college. But this Husker season was supposed to start almost two months ago. We’re more than ready for some football at this point.
“Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” — Elton John
Maybe keep this one in reserve for any Husker night games. Though there’s nothing wrong with breaking it out on a Saturday morning, either.
“All I Do is Win” — DJ Khaled, T-Pain, Ludacris, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg
Admittedly, the Huskers haven’t done a lot of win, win, winning these past few years, but it’s a new season, and hope springs eternal.
Gallery: The 20 best concerts of 2019
Eric Church at CHI Health Center • Jan. 18
Eric Johnson at Slowdown • Jan. 29
Elton John at CHI Health Center • Feb. 12
Dierks Bentley at CHI Health Center • March 2
KISS at CHI Health Center, March 7 • 2019
Better Oblivion Community Center at Slowdown • March 21
Justin Timberlake at CHI • March 23
Laura Jane Grace at O'Leaver's • April 2
Pink at CHI Health Center • May 7
Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena • May 16
The Faint at The Waiting Room Lounge • May 25
Cardi B at Pinnacle Bank Arena • July 26
Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl • July 28
Wu Tang Clan at Stir Cove • Aug. 1
Jason Isbell at Waiting Room Outdoors • Aug. 4
Maha Music Festival • Aug. 16 & 17
Incubus at Orpheum • Oct. 19
Wilco at Orpheum • Nov. 20
Slayer at CHI • Nov. 27
Jonas Brothers at CHI • Dec. 4
402-444-3118, cory.gilinsky@owh.com
Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines
Sign up for the Omaha Dines weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the latest local restaurant and foods news and occasional offers.