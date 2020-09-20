These apple cinnamon cookie energy bites are the perfect snack any time of day

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oats, almond butter and fresh apple combine in sweet, chewy bites that you won’t have any guilt reaching for when the kids start wailing, “I’m hungry!” Or you just need a bit of energy to get through the day. Each ball contains about 80 calories.

Apple Cinnamon Cookie Energy Bites Makes 2 dozen Ingredients:

2 cups old-fashioned oats

¼ cup ground flaxseed

¾ teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup almond butter

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

1 cup grated apple, unpacked (about 1 medium apple)

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, stir together the oats, flaxseed and cinnamon. In another bowl or a liquid measuring cup, stir together the almond butter, honey, vanilla and salt until well combined. Pour over the oat mixture and combine until evenly coated. (Consider using your hands at the end to make sure everything is well-mixed.) Stir in the grated apple.