These first-string recipes will make you the Husker tailgate party MVP

Tailgating will be different this Nebraska football season amid the pandemic, but regardless of the location, these tasty treats will score points with your fellow fans.

So check out our tasty playbook full of blue-chip options for a perfect Saturday cheering on the Huskers.

Cheeseburger Meatball Kabobs

Who doesn't love the convenience of food on a stick, especially during a pandemic? Cheeseburger Meatball Kabobs come together quickly with an assortment of cheeses, fresh veggies and sauces already prepped to serve on the side .

Wooden skewers

1 ounce meatballs

Cheese cubes or slices

Assorted vegetables of your choice: Pickles, tomatoes, onion, bacon, lettuce -- whatever you might load on a cheeseburger.

1. Prepare the meatballs according to package directions.

2. Prep other ingredients while meatballs are cooking.

3. Once the meatballs are done, start building the kabobs. Slide fresh ingredients onto the skewers in any order, place on tray to serve, and enjoy.

Spiral-Wrapped Sausages on a Stick