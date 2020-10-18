These first-string recipes will make you the Husker tailgate party MVP

Tailgating will be different this Nebraska football season amid the pandemic, but regardless of the location, these tasty treats will score points with your fellow fans.
So check out our tasty playbook full of blue-chip options for a perfect Saturday cheering on the Huskers.
Cheeseburger Meatball Kabobs
Who doesn't love the convenience of food on a stick, especially during a pandemic? Cheeseburger Meatball Kabobs come together quickly with an assortment of cheeses, fresh veggies and sauces already prepped to serve on the side .
Wooden skewers
1 ounce meatballs
Cheese cubes or slices
Assorted vegetables of your choice: Pickles, tomatoes, onion, bacon, lettuce -- whatever you might load on a cheeseburger.
1. Prepare the meatballs according to package directions.
2. Prep other ingredients while meatballs are cooking.
3. Once the meatballs are done, start building the kabobs. Slide fresh ingredients onto the skewers in any order, place on tray to serve, and enjoy.
Spiral-Wrapped Sausages on a Stick
These spiral-wrapped sausages disappeared quickly at our last tailgate. Whether it's for the big game or any other get-together, this recipe makes it easy to serve a crowd.
Choose your favorite type of sausage –- Polish, brat or our go-to, cheddar smoked. The dough comes together quickly and is flavorful and tender.
These can be made ahead and warmed in the oven to help with other game-day preparations.
1 cup whole wheat flour
1 envelope rapid rise yeast
½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons brown sugar
¾ cup cottage cheese
¼ cup water
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 egg
1¼ to 1¾ cups all-purpose flour
12 polish sausages brats, or any other fully cooked sausage or hot dog
12 popsicle sticks
Honey mustard, for dipping
1. Mix whole wheat flour, yeast, salt and brown sugar in a mixer bowl.
2. Combine cottage cheese, water and oil; heat to between 120 to 130 F.
3. Add warmed mixture to flour along with the egg. Beat for 3 minutes on medium speed.
4. Add ½ cup all-purpose flour; beat 1 minute. Gradually add enough all-purpose flour to form a soft dough.
5. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 6 to 8 minutes, until dough is smooth and elastic. Cover and let dough rest for 10 minutes.
6. Roll dough into a 12-inch-by-10-inch rectangle. Cut 12 1-inch strips (each 10 inches in length). Wrap a strip around each sausage, tucking ends under sausage.
7. Place on a parchment-lined or greased baking sheet.
8. Cover and let rise 20 minutes, until puffy (dough will not double).
9. Place in preheated 350 F oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes until golden brown.
10. Remove from oven. Insert stick in one end. Serve immediately with honey mustard.
Note: These can be frozen after baking. Wrap tightly in foil, then freeze for up to 3 weeks. Thaw in refrigerator, then either heat in 350 F oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until heated through or place on a plate and microwave about 45 seconds per dog until heated.
Source: www.momontimeout.com
Loaded Tater Tot Skewers
2 pound bag of tater tots
6 slices of bacon, cooked and chopped
½-¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 tablespoon dry ranch seasoning
Wooden skewers
For dipping sauce
1 cup sour cream
1½ tablespoons dry ranch seasoning
1. Preheat oven to 425 F.
2. Spread the tater tots into a single layer on the baking sheet.
3. Cook according to directions until golden brown in color, about 25-30 minutes.
4. Remove tater tots from oven and let cool for about 3-5 minutes, until you can thread them onto the skewers. Add 6-7 tater tots per skewer.
5. Put tater tot filled skewers back onto baking sheet. Sprinkle with ranch seasoning, bacon and cheese.
6. Return to the oven for about 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted.
7. Remove from oven and serve with a sour cream ranch dip.
8. For sour cream ranch dip, combine 1 cup sour cream and 1½ tablespoons dry ranch seasoning. Mix well.
Adapted from www.madewithhappy.com
Football Cookie Pops
These cute cookie pops are sure to be a crowd-pleaser at your next football gathering.
1 container Nutter Butters cookies
2 cups milk chocolate candy melts
1/2 cup white candy melts
Paper lollipop sticks
Decorating bag or sandwich bag
Parchment paper
1. Lay out a piece of parchment paper onto a baking sheet and aside.
2. In a small microwave safe bowl, heat milk chocolate candy melts on 50% power in the microwave for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds until melted.
3. Carefully separate each cookie, dip the ends of the lollipop sticks into the melted chocolate and place onto one half of a Nutter Butter and carefully sandwich the top back on.
4. Set cookies on the prepared baking sheet and freeze for five minutes allowing the chocolate inside to harden.
5. Remove from freezer and dunk each cookie into the melted chocolate letting excess chocolate drip off before placing back onto the baking sheet. Freeze for 10-15 minutes to set chocolate.
6. In a small microwave safe bowl, heat white candy melts on 50% power for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds until melted and pour into a decorating bag. If you don't have a decorating bag, a zip-top sandwich bag is a great alternative.
7. Cut a small tip off the end of your decorating bag, use the bag to draw the football laces onto each chocolate covered Nutter Butter and let the chocolate harden.
Source: blog.sidelinewarrior.com
Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 37 essential restaurants
Stella’s Bar & Grill
UMAMI Asian Cuisine
Le Bouillon
V. Mertz
La Buvette
M’s Pub
The Boiler Room Restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Kitchen Table
Block 16
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant
Johnny’s Cafe
Dinker's
Time Out Chicken
Farine + Four
Lo Sole Mio
Modern Love
The Grey Plume
Crescent Moon
Coneflower Creamery
La Casa Pizzaria
Salween Thai
Saddle Creek Breakfast Club
Dario's Brasserie
Pitch Pizzeria
Yoshitomo
Au Courant
Ika Ramen & Izakaya
Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen
The Drover
El Basha Mediterranean Grill
Twisted Cork Bistro
Tired Texan BBQ
The Jaipur
Le Voltaire French Restaurant
Dante
Runza
kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374
Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines
Sign up for the Omaha Dines weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the latest local restaurant and foods news and occasional offers.