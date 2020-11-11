This holiday monkey bread has cranberries and walnuts and white chocolate, oh my!

Cranberries and eggnog turn a simple monkey bread recipe into an indulgent holiday breakfast or dessert.
Cranberry white chocolate monkey bread
What you need
Bread
¾ cup sugar, divided
4 teaspoons ground cinnamon
4 tubes (7.5 ounces each) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
½ cup white baking chips
½ cup dried cranberries
½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans
¼ cup butter, cubed
½ cup eggnog
Glaze
1 cup powdered sugar
½ teaspoon rum or vanilla extract
2 to 3 tablespoons eggnog
Optional toppings
Dried cranberries
White baking chips
Chopped nuts
What you do
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. In a large bowl, mix together ½ cup sugar and cinnamon.
3. Cut each biscuit into quarters; add to sugar mixture and toss to coat. Arrange half of the biscuits in a greased 10-inch tube pan. Sprinkle with baking chips, cranberries and walnuts. Top with remaining biscuits.
4. Melt the butter in the microwave. Stir in eggnog and remaining sugar until blended; pour over biscuits.
5. Bake 40-45 minutes or until golden brown. Cool in pan 5 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate.
6. For glaze, in a small bowl, mix powdered sugar, extract and enough eggnog to reach a drizzling consistency. Spoon over warm bread. Sprinkle with toppings as desired.
Recipe from Taste of Home
Try these other Bundt pan-friendly holiday recipes:
kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374
Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines
Sign up for the Omaha Dines weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the latest local restaurant and foods news and occasional offers.