This holiday monkey bread has cranberries and walnuts and white chocolate, oh my!
This holiday monkey bread has cranberries and walnuts and white chocolate, oh my!

Have this white chocolate cranberry monkey bread for breakfast or dessert — or both!

Cranberries and eggnog turn a simple monkey bread recipe into an indulgent holiday breakfast or dessert.

Cranberry white chocolate monkey bread

What you need

Bread

¾ cup sugar, divided

4 teaspoons ground cinnamon

4 tubes (7.5 ounces each) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

½ cup white baking chips

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans

¼ cup butter, cubed

½ cup eggnog

Glaze

1 cup powdered sugar

½ teaspoon rum or vanilla extract

2 to 3 tablespoons eggnog

Optional toppings

Dried cranberries

White baking chips

Chopped nuts

What you do

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. In a large bowl, mix together ½ cup sugar and cinnamon.

3. Cut each biscuit into quarters; add to sugar mixture and toss to coat. Arrange half of the biscuits in a greased 10-inch tube pan. Sprinkle with baking chips, cranberries and walnuts. Top with remaining biscuits.

4. Melt the butter in the microwave. Stir in eggnog and remaining sugar until blended; pour over biscuits.

5. Bake 40-45 minutes or until golden brown. Cool in pan 5 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate.

6. For glaze, in a small bowl, mix powdered sugar, extract and enough eggnog to reach a drizzling consistency. Spoon over warm bread. Sprinkle with toppings as desired.

Recipe from Taste of Home

Try these other Bundt pan-friendly holiday recipes:

