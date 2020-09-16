This Hungarian apple strudel recipe was the highlight of a cooking class in Budapest

For folks seeking personal experience travel, this is a hands-on opportunity to cook, to ask questions of accomplished chefs and to enjoy the camaraderie that comes from preparing and sharing a meal together.

Mizner, who is Scottish, and his guest chef assistant were patient teachers.

Upon arrival, each person in our group of 24 donned an apron and drew a slip of paper from a jar with a duty assignment. Paper in hand, we moved to our designated prep stations where a recipe and ingredients were waiting. The chefs worked the room, explaining steps and demonstrating techniques, and then turned us loose to prepare lunch.

I was relieved to be making apple strudel. It was far less intensive than the scratch Spicy Cottage Cheese Cream, Sour Cherry Soup, and a very complex Pork Stew and Chicken Paprika.

Each team seemed to have at least one gourmet home cook who delighted in taking the lead on a recipe and doing a little instructing, too.

The best part of the novel two-hour experience was sharing in the meal and toasting our success. My least-favorite part? Unicum. The potent herbal liqueur is a classic finish to Hungarian meals. Clearly, it’s an acquired taste.

Hungarian Apple Strudel (Almas Retes)