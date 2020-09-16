This Hungarian apple strudel recipe was the highlight of a cooking class in Budapest

A Hungarian cooking class was the last thing I wanted to do as a tourist in Budapest. But there I was, preparing paper-thin pastry layers for apple strudel. And loving it.
The experience, at Chefparade Cooking School, turned out to be a highlight of a three-day city tour with Rick Steves’ Europe last October.
That’s saying a lot because I don’t cook. Or bake. But I do enjoy food, and the Hungarian classics we prepared were fun and delicious and easy enough to try at home.
“There’s a huge amount of competition among cooking studios in Budapest,” resident chef Paul Mizner told our group.
There are several, and all aspire to be the best. Chefparade opened 14 years ago with one studio and now has four. Its 26 resident and guest chefs offer 120 different classes a year. And in 2018, some 26,500 people — locals and travelers alike — signed up for them.
Popularity is growing, Mizner said, as studios get more creative with culinary experiences. A new Chefparade franchise in Prague, for example, offers a cooking-and-glamping package that includes a chef-prepared breakfast the next day. “We’re toying with the idea here,” Mizner said.
For folks seeking personal experience travel, this is a hands-on opportunity to cook, to ask questions of accomplished chefs and to enjoy the camaraderie that comes from preparing and sharing a meal together.
Mizner, who is Scottish, and his guest chef assistant were patient teachers.
Upon arrival, each person in our group of 24 donned an apron and drew a slip of paper from a jar with a duty assignment. Paper in hand, we moved to our designated prep stations where a recipe and ingredients were waiting. The chefs worked the room, explaining steps and demonstrating techniques, and then turned us loose to prepare lunch.
I was relieved to be making apple strudel. It was far less intensive than the scratch Spicy Cottage Cheese Cream, Sour Cherry Soup, and a very complex Pork Stew and Chicken Paprika.
Each team seemed to have at least one gourmet home cook who delighted in taking the lead on a recipe and doing a little instructing, too.
The best part of the novel two-hour experience was sharing in the meal and toasting our success. My least-favorite part? Unicum. The potent herbal liqueur is a classic finish to Hungarian meals. Clearly, it’s an acquired taste.
Hungarian Apple Strudel (Almas Retes)
Makes 3 rolls or 16-20 servings. Prep time: 45-60 minutes.
This layered pastry with typically sweet filling first became popular in 18th-century Austria. The Hungarian version traditionally is made with a Middle Eastern or Turkish filo dough that’s rolled out and stretched by hand, rested, and then rolled out again. In this recipe from Chefparade Cooking School, pre-made filo sheets cut prep time significantly.
What you need
- 1 package filo dough (about 12 sheets)
- 2 pounds of apples
- ½ tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs, toasted
- ¼ cup butter, melted (4 tablespoons)
- Powdered sugar for dusting
- Cooking oil for brushing
What you do
1. Peel and core apples then grate them into a big bowl.
2. Add cinnamon and sugar; mix well.
3. Lightly dampen a clean linen kitchen towel and spread smooth on a flat work surface. Place apple filling in center of towel.
4. Gather towel around the apple filling and, holding over a small glass bowl, squeeze out any excess juice. While still in towel, roll filling into a log about three-fourths the width of a filo sheet. Set aside.
5. Spread another clean linen towel on work surface and carefully lay one filo sheet on top of it. Gently smooth the dough and brush with melted butter. Repeat with a second and third layer of filo, staggering the top edges of the sheets about one-fourth inch. For a flakier strudel, add a fourth sheet.
6. Scatter breadcrumbs lightly onto the top filo sheet.
7. Place apple filling along the bottom edge of prepared filo and roll up the pastry tightly. Tuck the ends to hold in filling. Brush top and sides of dough roll with butter.
8. Bake on a cookie sheet in preheated 350 F oven for 15 to 20 minutes. Strudel is done when it looks like it has collapsed. Let cool. Cut into slices, plate and dust with powdered sugar.
Note: You can vary the filling by adding chopped walnuts or raisins.
Adapted from “Hungarian Classics” by Chefparade Cooking School
