Three recipes for Guinness lovers everywhere

3. Once butter is melted, slowly whisk in sugar, cocoa and espresso powder, if using, until completely dissolved.

4. Set mixture aside and allow to cool to room temperature.

5. In the meantime, sift together flour, baking soda and salt in a small bowl; set aside.

6. Mix together sour cream, vanilla and eggs. Beat on low until combined, then slowly blend the cooled chocolate mixture into the sour cream and eggs, keeping mixer speed on low.

7. Add flour, one cup at a time, and mix on medium speed until well blended but do not over mix.

8. Pour cupcake mixture into the prepared cupcake liners to about ¾ full. Bake for 15-18 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean.

9. Cool cupcakes in the pan for about 10 minutes, then remove them to a wire rack to finish cooling.

To Make the Bailey’s Drizzle

Combine the Bailey’s and sugar in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat until the mixture is reduced by half. Remove from heat and let cool completely before using.