Thumbs up: Versatile cookie dough yields endless possibilities

3. Add egg yolk and vanilla extract and beat well.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch and salt.

5. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to wet ingredients until completely combined. This dough will seem dry and crumbly. Be sure to pause occasionally to scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl. If it starts to strain your mixer you can use your hands to finish working the dough together.

6. Scoop cookie dough into balls that are a little larger than 1 tablespoon and roll very well. Rolling dough until there are no cracks or seams will help keep the cookies from cracking when a well is pressed into the center.

7. Roll in granulated sugar (if using) and place on a wax-paper covered plate or cookie sheet. Use your thumb or the rounded back of a measuring teaspoon to gently press an indent in the center of the cookie dough. Repeat until all of the dough has been used.

8. Transfer cookie dough to freezer and chill for 30 minutes.

9. While the dough is chilling, preheat the oven to 375 F.