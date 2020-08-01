UNO professor decorates bread with love

Ferial Pearson can’t eat some of her best masterpieces.
She’s gluten intolerant, so she instead finds joy in watching others enjoy her sourdough bread.
“A couple of people have been asking for multiple loaves,’’ she said. “So I guess it tastes good.’’
Not only are the loaves delicious but they are works of art — at least until they’re devoured. Pearson, an assistant professor of education at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, has developed a new talent this summer in “scoring’’ the tops of each sourdough loaf.
Using a straight-edged razor, she cuts the unbaked bread dough to produce a Black Lives Matter fist design for one friend, an eagle for another, a rose for someone who adores the flower.
Whether made with stencils or freehand, the designs are all created with love.
“I will sketch things that make me think of that person,’’ she said.
Her children have become involved and husband Daniel helps, too.
“My son Ilahi, who is 17, he actually loves to knead the bread. He’ll put on head phones and watch a show on his laptop while he kneads for a good half-hour,’’ Pearson said. “Iman (who is 14), likes to film the scoring. She’s the little producer.’’
Thanks to her daughter's videos, Pearson has more than 48,000 followers on TikTok and 3.5 million views in the past month. Demand has grown so much for Pearson's decorated loaves, she’s now making two a day with requests from friends stretching into August.
Pearson says people watching her decorate the loaves find it soothing. Those who get the bread enjoy seeing how it was made. The creative outlet helps her, too.
“These are really difficult times for all of us, and I needed something to focus on,’’ she said.
It’s not the first time that art has played a role for Pearson, who was always encouraged to be creative by her mother. Of Indian descent, she arrived in the United States from Kenya at age 19.
Six years ago, when she was going through a hard time while trying to obtain her U.S. citizenship, her former students at Omaha South and Ralston High Schools encouraged her to sell her painted glass jars to pay for the fees. Their support helped her accomplish her goal.
She didn’t know anything about making bread until a good friend, Randy Beagley, delivered some starter, a yeast mixture, on June 1. It has to be named and fed often with flour and water. Pearson’s is called Maya after a Maya Angelou poem, “Still I Rise.’’
They texted back and forth with tips and he sent her a YouTube video. That’s when she discovered scoring, thought it was beautiful and decided to give it a try.
But it’s just one of the final steps in the 24-hour process of making bread.
The dough has to be fed, and kneaded and rested and punched. After 24 hours, it’s ready to score. Each drawing takes less than 10 minutes.
She’s learning other techniques, too, like how sprinkling the top with rice powder works better than flour. She used activated charcoal powder for the first time in making the fist for her friend Halley Taylor, an activist and South teacher who advocates for Black students.
“On the bread, it will move and rise and stretch in the oven,’’ she said. “I steam it in a Dutch oven first, then take the lid off. That’s the first time I can see what the pattern is going to look like. It browns in some areas and not in others.’’
Pearson’s videos on TikTok (mamabeastska) and her Facebook page (cooking with mama beast) aren’t limited to bread. In the hundreds she has made since April, she shares recipes for dishes from across the globe.
“My family is multiracial, multi-ethnic and multi-faith,’’ she said. “We call ourselves the United Nations.’’
She plans to keep it up despite the start of school in the fall.
“This is my therapy time,’’ she said.
