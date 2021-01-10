Virtual wine tastings and cocktail classes go down easy with Nebraskans

Details about each drink are also included. In The Mill’s kits, which include appetizers to match the pouched wines, the food is labeled with instructions on how long it should be heated up and how it should look when done.

Customers at both places can decide whether to pick up their kits or have them delivered locally for a small fee.

“It’s been good. It’s kept our kitchen busy and drivers busy, and wine vendors are thrilled to be able to send out wine,’’ Sloan said. “We’ve literally sent out thousands of these kits since mid-April.’’

The State of Nebraska has given the OK for the repackaging of alcohol because of the pandemic, and Sloan said The Mill will continue the events as long as they’re allowed. They’re typically scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights.

Information can be found on each establishment’s Facebook page or by signing up for mailings.

Hellbusch is especially excited about a Women and Whiskey event planned for Jan. 21. She will be leading a panel discussion and tasting with three women who represent some of the biggest brands in the industry.

The two-hour program, with its $10 fee, wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t virtual.