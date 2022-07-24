Walk the Camino de Santiago and experience the food, culture along the way

The Camino de Santiago, or The Way of Saint James, is one of the oldest and most famous pilgrimage routes in Europe. And every year, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from all over the world embark on the journey.

The Camino isn’t one path, but an extensive network of routes throughout Europe that all lead to the Cathedral in Santiago de Compostela in northwest Spain. While a number of main routes have emerged, there are about 280 Caminos listed, encompassing more than 51,500 miles through 29 countries.

The pathways are clearly marked with yellow arrows and scallop shells. Many pilgrims attach a scallop shell, sometimes adorned with the cross of St. James, the patron saint of Spain, to their backpacks.

The historyLegend has it that around 820 A.D., the tomb of St. James the Apostle was discovered in a field in Galicia by a shepherd. After it was discovered, King Alfonso II had a small chapel built in this holy place. He later commissioned a larger temple in order to attract pilgrims from all over the world. The city is named after the apostle: Santiago de Compostela translates to St. James of the Field of Stars.

The Camino de Santiago has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site to recognize the cultural importance of the Camino’s branches as historical pilgrim routes.

Why hike?The Camino de Santiago is more than a pilgrimage. It’s a unique experience that unites thousands of people from all over the world. In 2019, 350,000 pilgrims arrived in Santiago de Compostela from 190 countries. At the top of the list were pilgrims from Spain, Italy, Germany, the United States and Portugal.

Today, pilgrims walk the Camino for many different reasons. Some do so to escape from their busy lives and have time to contemplate. Others come to explore a new country. Others see it as a physical challenge. And of course, many pilgrims still hike to Santiago as part of a religious or spiritual quest.

The French Way, which runs east to west from the border with France through northern Spain, is the most popular Camino route. According to the Pilgrims’ Reception Office, in 2019 more than 180,000 people walked this Camino starting from different places along the route. And half of the pilgrims who completed the French Camino started in Sarria.

Sarria is popular because it is easy to reach by train and it is 115 kilometers (about 72 miles) from Santiago de Compostela. A pilgrim is required to prove they have walked at least 100 km (62 miles) to receive a Compostela, or Certificate of Completion.

The Credencial, or pilgrim passport, is a booklet issued by the Camino authorities. It’s used to collect official stamps along the way to prove you have walked the last 100 km. Pilgrims pass through places you cannot get to by car, which shows you have walked the Camino.

FoodsAs pilgrims get closer to their final destination, they will find many Galician delicacies. Pulpo (octopus) is a specialty in Melide.

Orujo, served as an after-dinner drink, is a liquor of the region made by distilling the solid remains left after pressing grapes. It can be flavored with herbs, coffee or cream.

For dessert, Tarta de Santiago — which translates as the cake of St. James — is in nearly every bakery window. It’s a dense, lightly sweetened almond cake that people in the area have been enjoying for centuries.

The origin of the cake, like many old traditions, is a bit unclear. There are references to the cake as far back as 1577. But the first known recipe dates to 1838 and is thought to have been brought to Galicia by a pilgrim.

Tarta de Santiago was known for being a mix of equal parts (by weight) of ground almonds, eggs and sugar. And though the cake has been around for centuries, the recognizable adornment of a silhouetted cross of St. James has only been popular since 1924 when Jose Mora Soto, founder of a popular restaurant in Santiago, began topping his cake that way. Others soon followed his design.

You don’t need to make a pilgrimage or even travel to Spain to enjoy this cake. But if you need a reason to try it, tomorrow is the feast day of St. James.

Tarta de Santiago





2 cups (250 g) finely ground raw, peeled almonds

1¼ cups sugar (250 g)

5 eggs (250 g)

Zest from ½ of a lemon

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon vanilla or almond extract

Powdered sugar to dust

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2. Pulse the almonds in a food processor until finely ground. However, be careful not to turn the mixture to almond butter by over processing.

3. Beat the eggs and sugar until the mixture is pale and creamy.

4. Add the lemon zest, extract and cinnamon.

5. Fold in the ground almonds using a rubber spatula.

6. Grease a 10-inch springform pan with butter and pour in the almond cake batter.

7. Bake for about 30 minutes, until the cake is golden brown. Test with a toothpick and if it doesn’t come out clean cover the cake with aluminum foil and bake for five more minutes, then test again. Do this one more time if necessary (for 40 minutes in total).

8. Allow the cake to cool in the pan, and then transfer to a serving dish.

9. Decorate with powdered sugar If you wish you can print and cut out a stencil of the Cross of St. James.