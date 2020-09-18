We can't spread it on thick enough: 'Foodies' need your help with PB & J Challenge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The “Foodies’’ were facing a sticky situation.

Their annual fall fundraiser benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic and many weren’t able to volunteer as much because of social distancing.

So the Food Bank's Friends needed to come up with something to satisfy the volunteer group’s hunger to help the one in four children in Nebraska and western Iowa who are food insecure.

“Almost everybody in the group is a mom, and they certainly understand peanut butter and jelly,’’ said Joani Mullin, Food Bank community engagement officer.

And that’s how the PB & J Challenge was born.

The 150 women in the group are holding a friendly competition to see how many plastic jars of peanut butter and jelly they can collect through Sept. 30.

Peanut butter and jelly are items regularly available at the Food Bank. They're included in family boxes offered through the Mobile Pantry program and pantry distributions, too.

Gabrielle Mormino, Foodies president, said the group has embraced the challenge. One Foodie has even asked for a second collection bin.