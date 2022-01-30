White Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins a surprise for doubters

A friend brought us a dozen of these white chocolate chip banana muffins while visiting after the birth of our first child.
I’d had chocolate chips in banana bread before but never white chocolate chips. I’ll admit I was a bit skeptical. Boy, I was wrong to be a doubter.
Especially when eaten slightly warmed, the vanilla flavor of the chips enhances the banana flavor of the muffins. They have become a staple in our home over the years. A dozen doesn’t last long. In fact, I have a triple batch written out on the back side of the recipe card!
A bonus: the muffins freeze well, too.
White Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins
1/3 cup butter, softened to room temperature
½ cup sugar
2 eggs
1¾ cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
1 cup mashed banana
¾ cup white chocolate chips
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar.
3. Add eggs and mix well.
4. In a smaller bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
5. Add half of the flour mixture to the butter mixture. Stir in by hand until just mixed.
6. Add mashed banana. Mix in by hand.
7. Stir in the other half of the flour mixture. Don’t overmix.
8. Stir in white chocolate chips.
9. Fill muffin cups 2/3 full and bake for 18 to 20 minutes.
Makes 12 to 14 muffins.
