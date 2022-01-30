White Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins a surprise for doubters

A friend brought us a dozen of these white chocolate chip banana muffins while visiting after the birth of our first child.

I’d had chocolate chips in banana bread before but never white chocolate chips. I’ll admit I was a bit skeptical. Boy, I was wrong to be a doubter.

Especially when eaten slightly warmed, the vanilla flavor of the chips enhances the banana flavor of the muffins. They have become a staple in our home over the years. A dozen doesn’t last long. In fact, I have a triple batch written out on the back side of the recipe card!