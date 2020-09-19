Wondering what apple is best for cooking or just snacking on? Check out this guide

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though “an apple a day” makes most of us think of apples as a year-round staple, fall is truly the height of their flavor. With the ever-growing popularity of seasonal produce and local pick-your-own apple spots, you might be wondering what type of apple is best for what type of cooking — or simply for snacking. We’ve got you covered.

Some varieties of apples, such as Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, McIntosh, Jonagold and Cameo, can be purchased year-round because they are stored in controlled environments that maintain their freshness. Here’s a look at the best times to buy some other varieties.

Early-season (August)

Gala is one of the most popular types of apple. With a skin tinted in places with yellow-gold shades, it is a mix between Kid’s Orange Red and Golden Delicious. The crunchy Gala is sweet and has a mild taste. It is best enjoyed fresh as a snack, in salads or paired with cheese and meats. It also holds up well in baking and cooking.

Ginger Gold surfaced in the 1960s from an accidental seedling and represents a cross between Golden Delicious and Albemarle Pippin varieties. It is sweet yet tart and juicy, and lends itself well to snacking and baking, as well use as in salads, pies and sauces.