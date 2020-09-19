Wondering what apple is best for cooking or just snacking on? Check out this guide

Though “an apple a day” makes most of us think of apples as a year-round staple, fall is truly the height of their flavor. With the ever-growing popularity of seasonal produce and local pick-your-own apple spots, you might be wondering what type of apple is best for what type of cooking — or simply for snacking. We’ve got you covered.
Some varieties of apples, such as Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, McIntosh, Jonagold and Cameo, can be purchased year-round because they are stored in controlled environments that maintain their freshness. Here’s a look at the best times to buy some other varieties.
Early-season (August)
Gala is one of the most popular types of apple. With a skin tinted in places with yellow-gold shades, it is a mix between Kid’s Orange Red and Golden Delicious. The crunchy Gala is sweet and has a mild taste. It is best enjoyed fresh as a snack, in salads or paired with cheese and meats. It also holds up well in baking and cooking.
Ginger Gold surfaced in the 1960s from an accidental seedling and represents a cross between Golden Delicious and Albemarle Pippin varieties. It is sweet yet tart and juicy, and lends itself well to snacking and baking, as well use as in salads, pies and sauces.
Summer Rambo originated in France and represents one of the oldest varieties. It embodies an aromatic, sweet-tart flavor and is crisp with a very juicy flesh. It’s a wonderful choice for applesauce as well as for snacking and cooking, and typically is picked in late July or early August.
Midseason (September/October)
Jonagold was introduced in 1968 by Cornell University’s New York State Agricultural Experiment Station in Geneva, New York. It’s a cross between Golden Delicious and Jonathan varieties. It’s crisp while showcasing a honey-tart flavor, making it ideal for snacking and baking. It’s harvested in September.
Granny Smith was discovered by Maria Ann “Granny” Smith in Eastwood, Australia, in 1868. It was propagated through a chance seedling and is considered to be related to the French Crab. October is the best month to buy it. Being tart, crisp and juicy, it’s great for snacking, baking, salads and sauces.
Honeycrisp was pioneered in 1991 by the University of Minnesota. It is sweet, tart and very crisp, and works best as a snack or in salads. It is harvested in September.
Rome was coined via a chance breeding by Joel Gillet (also spelled Gillett or Gillette) on the banks of the Ohio River in 1817. The variety was initially called Gillett’s Seedling but was renamed the Rome Beauty in 1832. It has a somewhat tart flavor profile, with a firm, crisp and juicy flesh. It’s picked in October and holds up well in baking and applesauce.
Late-season (November):
Pink Lady was created in Australia as a cross between Lady Williams and Golden Delicious varieties. Preferred for snacking, salads and pies, the crisp apple is both sweet and tart in taste. It’s best in November.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.