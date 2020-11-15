Food Bank Foodies are on to something sweet with community wide baking challenge

Choose a portion of your yard that is easy to monitor, typically an area with feeders that are visible from one vantage point. Even if you don’t provide feeders, you can still count birds for FeederWatch.

Select two consecutive days as often as once a week. Even if you only count once all winter, it helps.

Count birds attracted to food or water you provide, birds attracted to fruits or plantings you maintain and hawks and other predatory birds that are attracted by the birds at your feeders.

Letters to Santa

Children can stop by Nebraska Furniture Mart and write a letter to Santa.

They can fill out a postcard to Santa in-store or print it out at home by visiting www.nfm.com/events and dropping it off in a special Santa mailbox.

As long as they place their letter in a Santa mailbox by Dec. 13, they’ll receive a letter mailed back to them (child’s home address must be included). In addition, every child who writes a letter to Santa will be entered into a drawing to win a grand-prize toy package.

Each of the first 500 letters written to Santa will include a $1 donation from NFM to the Toys for Tots Organization.

The mailbox will be located in the appliance and electronics building near the pool table display.

