Friends step up when time grows short; dad gets to see son exchange vows

While mourning Carl’s death, they can’t help but feel joy when they look back at those few crazy days and how so many people stepped up to help when they sent out a wedding SOS.

From best man Matt McCann, who handled so many last-minute decisions while Doug was with his father, to the bridesmaids and groomsmen’s wives who decorated his parents’ backyard for their reception, to the friends who found them a photographer and made the bouquets — they couldn’t have done it without any of them.

Brother-in-law Donald Seaman sat with Carl in his room so he could hear the ceremony audio. A friend recorded the ceremony for missing guests. Last-minute boxed lunches were served at the reception.

Jamie’s daughter, Caroline, then 10, even made their wedding cake.

And we can’t forget about Ali Abdourhamane, who was delivering Amazon packages for the U.S. Postal Service.

Along with a hundred other last-minute decisions, Jamie had to order a wedding dress. When it hadn’t arrived the day before the ceremony, Jamie went to a backup plan. But it wasn’t the traditional dress she dearly wanted.

“This is our wedding,” she said. “It was really important to me that it felt like a wedding.”