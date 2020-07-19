Fundraising galas, events go virtual in the era of coronavirus

“I think most people were happy that we didn’t have to cancel,” he said. “And there are opportunities in the future for connected teams all around the country when we gather again.”

Valerie Schramm had to turn on a dime to convert the Memorial Day Run at Boys Town to a virtual event. Now she plans to retain the online run when the live version returns to campus.

“We opened it up to the entire world,” she said. “Thirty-three states participated. You could run on the beach, run on a mountain, wherever you were. Our victory this year was increased awareness.”

Even so, the run raised $50,000, down from $70,000 last year. Schramm said that was more due to the loss of a sponsor than coronavirus. Money raised usually goes to Boys Town as a whole, but this year it was earmarked for the mental health hotline, virtual health care and in-home consultants available to families 24 hours a day because of the pandemic.

Virtual fundraisers on the horizon include the Archbishop’s Dinner for Education, the Children’s Scholarship Fund Chance Luncheon and the Open Door Mission’s Love Your Neighbor Gala. Each usually draws several hundred people to large ballrooms across the city.