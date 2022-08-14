Get a jump on the school year with Omaha Public Library resources

Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.

School is in session and Omaha Public Library would like to remind Omaha and Douglas County residents of the great ways their library cards can be used to help make the grade.

Homework help: The library has several resources that kids and teens can access online with their library cards to get assistance with their homework in any subject they may be studying. Getting acquainted with these resources in advance of the school year will likely increase kids’ chances of using them, so don’t wait to check out these homework help resources.

Tutor.com offers free homework or career help from a live, online tutor or career coach between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Explora and Explora for Elementary Students allow users to browse the full text of popular magazine articles, encyclopedia entries, and other resources.

LearningExpress’s School Center can help prepare students of all ages for important tests, provide extra help for assignments, boost skills in core subjects, and more.

Primary Search is designed for elementary school students and features popular magazine articles, encyclopedia entries, and images.

Mango Languages prepares learners for realistic conversations and communication in more than 70 world languages.

Test prep: Gale Courses and LearningExpress’s College Prep Center and College Center feature online exam preparation courses, skill reviews and practice exams for students preparing to take the ACT, SAT, GED, GRE or graduate school admission tests.

Collection and book lists: Omaha Public Library has plenty of resources available in its collection for patrons of all ages to check out and enjoy from anywhere. Whether you’re interested in any of the several “[subject] for Dummies” books or test prep books; you need to ease your young ones’ nerves with a list of First Day Back to School books; or subtly get your teens into a back-to-school mindset with reads based primarily in a school setting — there is something for everyone.

Visit omahalibrary.org to find these back-to-school resources and more.