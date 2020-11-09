Great Sand Dunes National Park: Our random side trip leads to a geological wonder

For serious hikers, there’s a 5-hour trek (round-trip) to Star Dome, the highest of the dunes. With a free permit you can backpack in for a surreal overnight adventure on the summit.

The Medano Pass road is rough and rugged and limited to 4WD vehicles only. Soft sand, creek crossings and rocks provide the thrill. Jeep rentals are available; but if you’re inexperienced in offroad driving, opt for an escorted tour.

Or just spend the day sand sledding or sand boarding. It’s the all-ages thing to do. Rentals are available from spring through early fall from four or five sources outside the park.

Guide books call Great Sand Dunes one of the best locations in the United States to enjoy the night sky. To see the most stars, plan your outing on a clear moonless night. But watch your step on the dunes: nocturnal creatures are out roaming, too. Tiger salamanders, kangaroo rats and giant crickets emerge at dusk to feed and find mates!

A camera is a must for capturing the evocative wind-sculpted landscape and abstract shapes in the sand. Our SLRs were glued to our faces in an ongoing contest for “Photo of the Day.”