It took until now for Nebraska to hit 1,000 COVID deaths; how long until 2,000?

He said Nebraska could get to 2,000 deaths by January, but he acknowledged that he doesn’t have access to all the data, particularly from over Thanksgiving, needed to make precise predictions.

Dr. James Lawler, a director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, agreed that the state could approach 2,000 deaths by the time the fall wave is done, even without another surge in cases.

While the state hit a peak in new cases in mid-November, it wouldn’t see the peak in deaths from that wave until Dec. 10 to 15. And there would be a long tail of accumulating deaths after that.

“The reality is .... you accumulate the vast majority of deaths after the peak in your case counts,” Lawler said.

The fatality rate for COVID-19 has dropped since the early days of the pandemic. Since then, hospital staffers have had time to prepare to treat the virus, and doctors and other health care professionals have learned a lot about how to treat the disease.