2,600 COVID cases await contact-tracing efforts; Ricketts says state 'didn't do our job'

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday acknowledged faults in Nebraska's recent contact-tracing efforts, saying the state needs to improve and will increase its corps of contact tracers.
"We didn't do our job," the governor said.
At Friday's coronavirus press briefing, Ricketts pointed to the case of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 but complained after not hearing from a contact tracer for eight days.
Ashley Newmyer, chief data strategist for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the state has accumulated a backlog of 2,600 cases awaiting contract-tracing efforts.
Newmyer said half of those cases had not had an initial call to the person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
In response, the state will increase its number of tracers from 1,000 to 1,100 by Monday, calling on contracted firms to allow the state to add staff.
Newmyer said the state also is trying to speed up contact- tracing calls, including asking fewer questions. Temporarily, she said, tracers will not call people's close contacts; instead, people will be asked to call their contacts themselves.
Newmyer said officials hope to get through the backlog by the end of next week.
Also Friday, Ricketts said the state had not reached his expressed threshold for him to step up public health restrictions. But he said Nebraskans should be prepared for the state to hit the red zone before Thanksgiving.
Among the next stage of rules, bars would close except for carry out service and delivery, and indoor gatherings would be limited to 10 people.
Our best staff images from November 2020
jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128,
Omaha World-Herald: Live Well
News, advice, a calendar of fitness/race events from Live Well Nebraska and occasional offers will keep you in shape and informed.