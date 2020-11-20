2,600 COVID cases await contact-tracing efforts; Ricketts says state 'didn't do our job'

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday acknowledged faults in Nebraska's recent contact-tracing efforts, saying the state needs to improve and will increase its corps of contact tracers.

"We didn't do our job," the governor said.

At Friday's coronavirus press briefing, Ricketts pointed to the case of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 but complained after not hearing from a contact tracer for eight days.

Ashley Newmyer, chief data strategist for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the state has accumulated a backlog of 2,600 cases awaiting contract-tracing efforts.

Newmyer said half of those cases had not had an initial call to the person who tested positive for COVID-19.

In response, the state will increase its number of tracers from 1,000 to 1,100 by Monday, calling on contracted firms to allow the state to add staff.

Newmyer said the state also is trying to speed up contact- tracing calls, including asking fewer questions. Temporarily, she said, tracers will not call people's close contacts; instead, people will be asked to call their contacts themselves.

Newmyer said officials hope to get through the backlog by the end of next week.