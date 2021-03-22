290,000 Nebraskans have been fully vaccinated against COVID, one of best numbers in US

Everyone older than 50 is expected to be eligible within the next two or three weeks, and everyone else by at least May 1.

Meanwhile, new case counts in the state continued on the same plateau where they have been for more than a month.

The state recorded 1,782 cases last week, roughly unchanged from the 1,811 the previous week. Cases have ranged between 1,700 and 2,000 for five straight weeks.

But health officials have cautioned that transmission of the virus is still well above where they would like it to be and that those infections, coupled with COVID-19 variants, could cause another wave.

COVID-19 case counts in the U.S. as a whole have been flat for about two weeks, according to the New York Times. But persistent outbreaks in the Northeast and Michigan have offset progress elsewhere.

Coronavirus-related deaths in Nebraska have continued to decline, with just eight reported last week. That was down from 14 the previous week and was also the fourth-lowest weekly figure since the state recorded its first deaths in late March last year. The state last recorded a lower weekly toll in early July.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.