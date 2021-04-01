31-year-old rancher recovering from Nebraska's first COVID-related double lung transplant

Before he was hospitalized with COVID-19 in early November, Jake Immink spent most days working on his family's cattle ranch near Fairbury, Nebraska.
Now Immink, 31, is putting his efforts toward recovery after receiving the state's first coronavirus-related double lung transplant last month at the Nebraska Medical Center.
"It's exciting to be here today, exciting to feel normal," said Immink, who donned a dress shirt Thursday for the first time since he was hospitalized for a Zoom interview, joined by some of the Omaha and Lincoln doctors who cared for him.
While he has a few months of rehabilitation yet to complete in Omaha, Immink said he's looking forward to getting "back to life" and excited to see his family.
Once he's released, he will have to take some extra precautions. He won't be able to ride a horse for the first year. But he will be able to use a four-wheeler.
"I fully expect him to be herding cattle this summer," said Dr. Heather Strah, medical director of the lung transplantation program at Nebraska Medicine.
But for a long time, the future didn't look so bright for Immink, who had no medical problems before contracting the virus.
Immink said he developed symptoms of COVID-19 on Oct. 28, including a fever that peaked above 104 degrees and kept him home for six days. Then he started feeling lightheaded. He didn't make sense when speaking with his mother.
She brought a pulse oximeter, which indicated that his oxygen levels were low. His family took him to Bryan Medical Center that night. The doctor who reviewed his CT scan told him that they were the worst lungs she had ever seen.
"That scared me a lot, knowing how many CT scans they have seen," he said. "That night was hard."
Eventually, doctors at Bryan West Campus intubated Immink. He stayed there, on a ventilator, for more than 70 days.
Dr. Bill Johnson, a pulmonologist with Nebraska Pulmonary Specialties in Lincoln, first saw Immink in November. After being "as sick as you can be and be able to stay alive," Immink eventually pulled through the severe symptoms of COVID-19.
"He's got a way of winning over the heart of people," Johnson said. "He was a fighter and refused to give up."
But Immink had been left with end-stage lung disease.
"We were looking at going to a nursing home on a ventilator," Johnson said. "At age 31, that prognosis isn't what you want to think about."
Immink said Johnson presented the possibility of transplant as a long shot. Initially, he was against it.
"I didn't want to have a big scary operation," he said.
Then he asked Johnson for the best and most likely cases for his future. The best case, he was told, was that he would need to rely on nasal oxygen and wheel around an oxygen tank. The likely case was that he would be on a ventilator for the rest of his life.
"That's when I changed my tune and said I'm willing to go for it," he said.
In the meantime, Johnson had contacted Strah.
"Dr. Johnson just wouldn't give up on Jake," Strah said. He told her that Immink wouldn't be able to get off the ventilator without the transplant. He was sure that Immink would be a good candidate for the procedure.
In January, Immink was transferred to the Nebraska Medical Center to be evaluated for a transplant.
To qualify, Immink needed to gain strength and lose weight. That meant exercising while on a ventilator. Strah said it took a team of six to eight people to help Immink walk the halls so he could build stamina.
"I cannot tell you how hard Jake and all the therapists ... worked to make sure that he was ready for this transplant," she said.
Immink received his new lungs last month after more than 120 days on a ventilator. The procedure was performed by a team led by Dr. Aleem Siddique, the medical center's surgical director of lung transplantation.
Siddique said the team was concerned that the transplant would be difficult. They worked hard to prepare.
"Things went pretty well," he said. "We had a great team, and it's a testament to all the preparation and hard work that went into this beforehand that things went as well as we hoped."
Exactly how many coronavirus-related double lung transplants have been performed isn't known, but the procedures are rare. Strah said the best estimate that the doctors have seen is about 40 across the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.
The world's first such transplant was reportedly performed on a 45-year-old woman in Austria in late May. In June, doctors at Chicago's Northwestern Memorial Hospital performed the first known successful double-lung transplant in the U.S. on a woman in her 20s who had developed severe COVID-19.
Strah said she could not discuss whether there are other local patients who might be candidates for the procedure. But the team is happy to evaluate other patients like Immink, she said.
Siddique said Immink continues to do fantastically, putting in the same effort that has brought him this far.
Immink said he walked a mile and a half in the hospital on Wednesday. He's graduated from using a walker to walking on his own, and he's lifting some leg weights. The arm weights will wait until he clears some post-surgery restrictions.
"I feel great," he said. "Every day post-surgery, I feel better than I did the day before I got symptoms. I can breathe normal. I can breathe deep."
Immink thanked the "amazing people" who have helped him, including the nurses and therapists who have become friends. He also thanked the family of his donor for giving him the gift of life.
"I hope everyone has that box checked on their driver's license to become a donor," he said.
He also encouraged fellow Nebraskans to take the virus seriously.
"I did, but it still got me. ... I've seen it firsthand, my hands," he said. "I just hope everyone takes it seriously and we can get back to normal life."
