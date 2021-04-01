31-year-old rancher recovering from Nebraska's first COVID-related double lung transplant

She brought a pulse oximeter, which indicated that his oxygen levels were low. His family took him to Bryan Medical Center that night. The doctor who reviewed his CT scan told him that they were the worst lungs she had ever seen.

"That scared me a lot, knowing how many CT scans they have seen," he said. "That night was hard."

Eventually, doctors at Bryan West Campus intubated Immink. He stayed there, on a ventilator, for more than 70 days.

Dr. Bill Johnson, a pulmonologist with Nebraska Pulmonary Specialties in Lincoln, first saw Immink in November. After being "as sick as you can be and be able to stay alive," Immink eventually pulled through the severe symptoms of COVID-19.

"He's got a way of winning over the heart of people," Johnson said. "He was a fighter and refused to give up."

But Immink had been left with end-stage lung disease.

"We were looking at going to a nursing home on a ventilator," Johnson said. "At age 31, that prognosis isn't what you want to think about."

Immink said Johnson presented the possibility of transplant as a long shot. Initially, he was against it.

"I didn't want to have a big scary operation," he said.