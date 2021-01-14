39-year-old nurse from Gretna survives stroke after she recognizes symptoms

Swanson got back in her car and tried smiling in the mirror. The left side of her face was just hanging there.

She called her husband Scott to tell him she was having a stroke. With her garbled and slurred speech, it took five attempts before he could understand what she was telling him.

While Swanson waited for her husband to arrive, she called 911 to let them know the last time she was feeling well — 6:10 a.m. Then she called the hospital to let them know she was having a stroke and that they should be ready for her in the emergency room.

It took her husband about five minutes to get to Swanson. Once she was at the hospital, Swanson underwent a scan that showed a clot in her brain causing the stroke.

Doctors were able to administer a clot-busting medication. That medication typically needs to be administered within 4½ hours of the onset of symptoms. Swanson also was a candidate for a procedure that could be performed at the Nebraska Medical Center that would help to break up the clot.

In the procedure, a catheter is inserted in an artery in the leg and moved up to the vessel in the brain that's blocked, clearing the clot, said Dr. Michael Pichler, a stroke neurologist at the Nebraska Medical Center.