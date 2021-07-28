40 counties in Nebraska have substantial or high COVID transmission

Locally, Douglas County had a positivity rate late week of more than 17%. Tuesday, the county was reporting 65 cases a day on a seven-day rolling average. Neither number has been that high since early May.

Both Rauner and Lawler voiced concerns that the elimination of the state's data dashboard has made it more difficult for Nebraskans to track the virus in the state and their communities. The dashboard went dark June 30, when Ricketts ended the state's coronavirus state of emergency.

Rauner said other factors also may be affecting tracking and reporting of cases. People now can buy COVID-19 tests over the counter at drugstores. And not all those people are reporting the results to local health departments.

Both Rauner and Lawler stressed that increasing vaccination is the most important way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"We really would be done with the pandemic that way," Lawler said. "The sad fact is that's all within our grasp. We just need to reach out and take it."