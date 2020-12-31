After CPR saves Papillion coach, friends raise money to buy defibrillators

“I was really surprised I didn’t have any broken ribs,” he said.

For his efforts, Svoboda has been given a Lifesaving Award from Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis.

After the Sept. 2 incident in the park, Svoboda said, he and Davis started talking with Papillion Police Chief Scott Lyons about getting AEDs into Papillion police cruisers. With donations from the First Responders Foundation, Midlands Community Foundation, Sarpy County Fair Board, PayPal, Tim and Tonee Gay and Lawrence’s friends, they and one of Lawrence’s workout buddies raised enough money to buy 11 AEDs, which cost $1,325 each.

Five of the AEDs will go to Papillion and six will go to the Sheriff’s Office, Svoboda said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The incident also has prompted Lawrence’s workout friends to learn CPR. The Papillion Fire Department held a CPR course for those who were at the park who had not yet been trained, Svoboda said.

Lawrence’s relatives also have gone through CPR training, Lawrence said.

“I have had a lot of friends and acquaintances who either got CPR-certified or got (their health) checked out,” he said.

Lawrence said he thinks his heart issue was hereditary.