After reaching one last goal, Adi Pour retires as Douglas County's health director

The pandemic has stretched the Health Department's staff to the limit. For the first nine months, the department's epidemiology team pulled together and provided her with data on cases, hospitalizations and deaths every day including Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. For the past six months, the vaccination team has been working to get shots in arms.

"My expectations were so high for staff because the community had those expectations," she said, "and I wanted to fulfill them."

Over the years, she and her team have tried to maintain operations at a relatively constant level. At various points, the department has received five-year grants that would allow her to increase staff for a time. But that didn't allow the department to build infrastructure. Surveillance systems were too old to handle all the data now available. The department's epidemiology team had to look into four different systems every day to find needed information.

"You hear this nationwide," Pour said. "I think the lesson we will take from this is if you want to be prepared for the next public health emergency, we need to invest in public health and bring it to the 21st century."

Among the department's accomplishments during her tenure, she said, was recognizing and working to address the county's high rates of sexually transmitted diseases.