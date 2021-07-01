After reaching one last goal, Adi Pour retires as Douglas County's health director

The last few days of Adi Pour's long career are winding down, and the Douglas County health director's office is full of congratulatory cards and flowers.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Tuesday presented Pour with a key to the city. She recognized Pour, who turns 70 this month, with a proclamation "for her tremendous commitment to public service and the health and safety of the citizens of Omaha and Douglas County."
But perhaps the best retirement gift Pour will receive are the numbers displayed on the Douglas County Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard: as of Wednesday, 50.4% of all Douglas County residents were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. And 67.9% of county residents 18 and older have gotten at least one dose of vaccine.
"It was a nice surprise for me, and I hope it will continue," said Pour, who on Monday will leave the post she has held since 2002.
Pour wasn't sure the county would hit those numbers. No one could predict how the county's vaccination campaign would go. But she said the vaccination figures — plus low case counts and the end of the state's coronavirus emergency — underscore her conclusion that it was the right time to retire.
"Honestly, I couldn't have written my timing better than it is," she said.
Pour's retirement comes 15 months after the state's first case of COVID-19 was detected in Douglas County. While Pour had been a respected leader in the state's public health spheres for decades, the pandemic's arrival thrust her into the spotlight.
Using the sweeping powers her job grants during epidemics, she made high-profile decisions, issuing directed health measures that limited gatherings to 10 people, closed bars in Douglas County before St. Patrick's Day 2020 and shut down restaurants for sit-down dining. Gov. Pete Ricketts later issued similar orders for the entire state.
Another controversial call came in early August, when she dropped her push for a mask mandate in Omaha, citing "legal disagreements" between the state and the Omaha City Attorney's Office. Ricketts confirmed he would have challenged such a move in court. The Omaha City Council instead approved an ordinance mandating masks in indoor public spaces on Aug. 11.
At the time, Omaha was the largest city in the country that was not subject to an indoor mask mandate.
Pour said she made the right choice. The governor agreed that city councils could take such actions, and the turmoil generated by that conflict melted away.
While she said it wasn't easy making decisions that she knew would affect residents' businesses and livelihoods, Pour said she was driven by data.
"What is best for the community overall, and what does the data show me, and that's what I did every day," she said. "And if you have that goal, you cannot go wrong."
The biggest challenge of the pandemic, she said, has been the sheer length of it. Most emergencies last a few weeks, and then people go back to their normal lives.
The pandemic has stretched the Health Department's staff to the limit. For the first nine months, the department's epidemiology team pulled together and provided her with data on cases, hospitalizations and deaths every day including Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. For the past six months, the vaccination team has been working to get shots in arms.
"My expectations were so high for staff because the community had those expectations," she said, "and I wanted to fulfill them."
Over the years, she and her team have tried to maintain operations at a relatively constant level. At various points, the department has received five-year grants that would allow her to increase staff for a time. But that didn't allow the department to build infrastructure. Surveillance systems were too old to handle all the data now available. The department's epidemiology team had to look into four different systems every day to find needed information.
"You hear this nationwide," Pour said. "I think the lesson we will take from this is if you want to be prepared for the next public health emergency, we need to invest in public health and bring it to the 21st century."
Among the department's accomplishments during her tenure, she said, was recognizing and working to address the county's high rates of sexually transmitted diseases.
Efforts to address the problem included campaigns to educate young people about sexual health and to increase STD testing and treatment. Leading the way has been the Adolescent Health Project, launched by the Women's Fund of Omaha in January 2014.
Pour acknowledged that such efforts haven't been able to move the numbers as much as health officials would have liked. But Douglas County is not seeing the same increase in STDs that has occurred nationally during the pandemic.
One of the county's best data points, she said, is the decrease officials are seeing in the number of young people taking up smoking.
Pour said health officials realized about a decade ago that they needed to go deeper than talking about behavioral change when it came to improving health outcomes. That led to initiatives to improve access to healthy foods.
The Health Department also has gotten involved in transportation and housing; access to both are other factors that play into people's ability to live healthy lives. Last August, the Douglas County Board declared racism a public health crisis in the county, based on needs assessments showing disparities in health between White and minority residents.
Chris Rodgers, the health board's president, said the next health director, Lindsay Huse, will have an easier time establishing her own ties in the community and moving issues forward because of partnerships Pour has forged and because she has raised the job's profile. "She's left a big machine that has trust," he said, "and that's a lot."
Pour said that to be ready for the next pandemic, the nation will need good surveillance to recognize it early as well as good lab capacity and supply chains robust enough to head off the kind of shortages that occurred early in the pandemic.
Also key will be building resilience. Only in recent months are officials recognizing that they had underestimated the toll the pandemic would take on mental health.
Pour went through hard times of her own during the pandemic, such as days in November when more than 440 people were being treated in area hospitals for COVID-19 and she had 10 death certificates in front of her.
"Those were really, really dark days," she said, "because somehow I took everything personal. Those are the days I hope nobody has to go through."
But Pour acknowledged that if her retirement came at the right time in the pandemic, so, too, did the pandemic come at the right time in her career.
"At least I had the knowledge and the partnerships developed well (enough) that I was somehow, somehow, somehow, in parentheses, prepared for it," she said.
