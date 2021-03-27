After time away from bowling, Omaha pro bowler (and nurse) is back in the lanes

Her fiancée, Megan Myers, also is a nurse who worked in a COVID unit. It was hard to avoid talk of the pandemic at home.

“There was really no break,” McCarthy said. “It was a constant topic of conversation. It was hard to leave work at work. You turn on the TV, and there it is. You flip on the computer, there it was.”

But McCarthy said she was able to decompress with the couple’s friends and her co-workers. And now, after almost 500 days away from tournament bowling, McCarthy is back.

She competed in her first post-lockdown tournament in late January. McCarthy and other bowlers were put in a bubble. They underwent multiple COVID tests and weren’t able to socialize off the lanes.

Bowling association members must have an average score of 190 or higher. McCarthy’s average is between 220 and 230. At tournaments, they’re required to go through a series of qualifying rounds.

In a typical year, McCarthy said, she travels at least 30 times. She typically works Monday through Wednesday, then hops on a plane on Thursday for a weekend of competition.