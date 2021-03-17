After tumultuous year, Douglas County's health director announces retirement

Adi Pour, Douglas County's health director, told the county's Board of Health on Wednesday that she plans to retire this summer.
Pour has been front and center in the local fight against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Supporters admire her for her ability to handle the challenges posed by trying to contain the outbreak and for how she has addressed measles outbreaks, sexually transmitted diseases, obesity and health disparities over her time in the job.
“She’s science-based and evidence-based,” Dr. Joann Schaefer, the former chief medical officer of the State of Nebraska, said last year. Schaefer has known Pour since she worked as administrator of epidemiology in the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
“She knows how to manage people well and build a team and be a good team player," Schaefer said. "She’s got finesse and grace and kindness along with decision-making ability and critical thinking. You put that together, and she’s an outstanding leader.”
Pour, 69, is a native of Switzerland who came to Omaha in 1971. She told the board that she plans to retire at the end of June, saying that the time is right and the department is strong.
Pour worked in a laboratory at the Eppley Institute for Cancer Research and earned a second bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She then earned master’s and doctoral degrees in toxicology from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
The Douglas County Board hired Pour in 2002. At the time, Pour was administrator of the Epidemiology, Toxicology and Vector Surveillance Section of the State Department of Health and Human Services. She also was the state toxicologist, a position she had held since 1989.
Pour has made tough decisions and crucial recommendations during the COVID-19 crisis. She has issued directed health measures that, among other things, limited gatherings to 10 people and closed bars in Douglas County before St. Patrick’s Day in 2020, when Omaha still had few recorded cases of the coronavirus. Restaurants had to shut down sit-down dining. When it was unclear whether Omaha police could enforce the limits, Pour made it clear that they could break up crowds and issue citations.
Pour’s order imposed restrictions on day cares. It effectively shuttered hair and nail salons, plus tattoo and massage parlors, when she clarified that those businesses can’t keep people the required 6 feet apart, so they had to “cease operations.”
She has consulted with and closely advised Ricketts, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and area school superintendents on their decisions, and has backed Ricketts on the restrictions he has put in place.
Stothert said last year that she had worked “very, very closely” with Pour, Ricketts and Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, since the first COVID-19 case was recognized in Omaha in early March 2020.
“The more I get to know her, the more I respect her,” Stothert said in an interview last year. “She’s very well educated. She’s brilliant as far as this goes, and she thinks things out very, very carefully. And you know, she absolutely is making the decisions in collaboration with a lot of other experts, (to do) what she thinks at this time is best for the city. She is ready at any time to make further restrictions as she sees necessary.”
The Douglas County Health Department’s year-round work includes inspecting restaurants and swimming pools, enforcing ordinances against garbage piles in people’s yards, as well as promoting healthy living and combating disease outbreaks.
Pour and the County Health Department act under authority given to county health directors by state law and county and city codes to battle an epidemic. Omaha city code says it’s the duty of the county health director, “whenever in his judgment the city is afflicted or threatened with an epidemic of contagious or infectious disease,” to issue orders deemed “effective for the prevention, removal or limiting of such disease.” City code also gives the county health director the authority to quarantine people who have the disease.
For her part, Pour has said it has been tough to make decisions that she knew would hurt businesses and livelihoods, especially small businesses such as some hair salons and day cares that might not survive a temporary shutdown. But she said her responsibility is to protect the community’s health.
People flooded her office with calls, some crying, some angry, about the effect of the restrictions on their businesses and livelihoods.
“It’s very hard,” Pour said. Hard on the people. Hard on her staff.
A former TV meteorologist, Ronald G. Penzkowski, 58, was sentenced in October to two years of probation for threatening to slit Pour's throat.
Penzkowski, who went by the name Ron Gerard, sent 15 to 30 threatening emails to Pour after she had put in place public health measures and recommendations to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.
Penzkowski initially was charged with terroristic threats, a felony. In a plea bargain, he pleaded no contest to two counts of third-degree assault and one count of stalking, all misdemeanors.
Schaefer said last year that public health directors and chief state medical officers “get a lot of hate.”
“You’ve got to be really passionate about doing your job to stay in it because it’s really a thankless job,” she said. “But the reward is amazing when you can see the things that you do actually make a difference in people’s lives and save people’s lives. ... I know that’s what’s keeping her in the job every day.”
Douglas County Board member Mary Ann Borgeson said last year that Pour has built relationships and trust with community and business leaders in Omaha through the way she operates as public health director and through her community involvement.
“We are very, very lucky to have Dr. Pour as our health director,” Borgeson said. “She not only is an expert in the public health field, but she has the professionalism and demeanor, and openness, to cooperate and discuss with many people our situation.”
World-Herald staff writers Christopher Burbach and Kevin Cole contributed to this report.
