After tumultuous year, Douglas County's health director announces retirement

“The more I get to know her, the more I respect her,” Stothert said in an interview last year. “She’s very well educated. She’s brilliant as far as this goes, and she thinks things out very, very carefully. And you know, she absolutely is making the decisions in collaboration with a lot of other experts, (to do) what she thinks at this time is best for the city. She is ready at any time to make further restrictions as she sees necessary.”

The Douglas County Health Department’s year-round work includes inspecting restaurants and swimming pools, enforcing ordinances against garbage piles in people’s yards, as well as promoting healthy living and combating disease outbreaks.

Pour and the County Health Department act under authority given to county health directors by state law and county and city codes to battle an epidemic. Omaha city code says it’s the duty of the county health director, “whenever in his judgment the city is afflicted or threatened with an epidemic of contagious or infectious disease,” to issue orders deemed “effective for the prevention, removal or limiting of such disease.” City code also gives the county health director the authority to quarantine people who have the disease.