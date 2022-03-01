Alert in Nebraska Med patient charts helping to get Narcan into more hands

For the past several years, federal and state health officials have been working to get Narcan, a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses, into the hands of more people.

Pharmacies across Nebraska have made Narcan, or naloxone, available to any resident, often at no charge. A website maintained by a statewide campaign called Stop Overdose Nebraska allows Nebraskans to search for pharmacies near them that offer the drug.

A change in Nebraska Medicine’s electronic medical records software appears to be boosting those efforts.

In August, the health system added an advisory to its patient records system, known as One Chart, that alerts health care providers ordering opioids for patients who meet certain criteria to also prescribe naloxone for them.

Since the alert launched in August, the number of prescriptions for naloxone filled at the health system’s pharmacies has increased from 36 in the five months before the move to more than 1,290, said Dr. Alëna Balasanova, an addiction psychiatrist with Nebraska Medicine.

In addition, the number of prescriptions for naloxone statewide increased roughly four- or fivefold in August over the previous average of 150 to 180 prescriptions a month. The number remained well above that level through December, the latest month for which data was available. The data was collected by CyncHealth, which contracts with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to manage its prescription drug monitoring program.

Kevin Borcher, CyncHealth’s vice president of pharmacy informatics, said further research would be needed to confirm that the Nebraska Medicine project directly impacted the statewide prescribing numbers.

But Balasanova noted that Nebraska Medicine has clinics throughout the Omaha metropolitan area and that other hospitals elsewhere in the state use its health record system.

“We want to flood the community with naloxone,” she said, “because we know this is the No. 1 thing that can help to reverse an opioid overdose.”

Balasanova said a naloxone prescription might be warranted when opioids are prescribed for people who have respiratory illnesses or other conditions that affect breathing. The same goes for people who take other medications that can interact with opioids to impact breathing.

Even when a person takes an opioid as prescribed, the drugs can result in an accidental overdose if breathing slows or stops. Most opioid overdoses, Balasanova said, are accidental.

“I think of naloxone like a fire extinguisher,” she said. “You want to have it in your house just in case something should ever happen. You don’t ever expect to use it, nor do you want to use it. But gosh, if you end up having a fire, aren’t you glad you have that fire extinguisher?”

More than 200 Nebraskans died of drug overdoses in 2020, an increase of nearly 43% from the previous year, according to a report last summer from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC’s report did not specify which drugs are responsible for the overdose deaths. In Nebraska, Balasanova said, methamphetamines, not opioids, have been the predominant contributor.

Balasanova said the change to the medical records system originated with feedback she got while meeting with other Nebraska Medicine providers. She leads an effort for the state health department to educate providers on opioid safety as part of a CDC grant.

In a separate but related initiative, Balasanova also spearheaded an effort to create a new set of orders, added to the system in December, that provides a way to assess opioid withdrawal in patients and offer treatment options.

Kristin Daniel, Nebraska Medicine’s pharmacist program coordinator for pain stewardship, said officials edited the medical records system to make it easier to prescribe naloxone.

“It’s just good to know that we’re increasing the availability of naloxone,” Daniel said. “If we prevent just one death, then it’s all worth it.”

