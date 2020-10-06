 Skip to main content
American Heart Association partners to offer salads to food insecure families
American Heart Association partners to offer salads to food insecure families

The American Heart Association is partnering with two other organizations to offer food to families in need. 

The nonprofit, along with with Whispering Roots, an organization providing nutrition education, and Coolgreens, a restaurant in Blackstone, will provide 600 salads to food insecure families. 

"Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, food insecurity is rising across the country and children are at risk of going hungry," Ryan Lally, community impact director with the American Heart Association-Nebraska, said in a press release. "But we are not only concerned about Omahans receiving food, but healthy food that will help them thrive." 

The partnership is part of the Coolgreens initiative dubbed Salads of Hope. 

Whispering Roots will deliver salads to families this month.

Our best staff images of October 2020

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

