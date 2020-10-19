Andy Hoffman, Jack's dad, faces setback in his battle against brain cancer

Doctors were concerned that tumors also had spread to his spine, but Hoffman said Monday that the spinal scan came back clear.

Having the cancer spread to his spine "would have made my prognosis even worse," he said. The clear scan of his spine, he said, "was a huge relief."

Doctors, Hoffman said, were confident they could go in and "zap" the new tumors with radiation. He likely will undergo treatments in Rochester again.

Hoffman said he has regained some mobility, but it's limited. He can walk but is unsteady. He said he will continue to meet weekly with his pastor and rely on his favorite Bible verses.

Hoffman said Brianna has been "the real saint in all of this."

"For her to deal with Jack and now her husband, I don't think there's another woman on Earth that is capable of what she is," he said.

This month, Hoffman's book, "Yards After Contact," was released. In it, he details Jack's battle with brain cancer. Hoffman described the book as his "last hurrah."

Proceeds from the book will go toward childhood brain cancer research through the Team Jack Foundation.