Another day, another COVID-19 record: Nebraska and Douglas County report new case highs

Nebraska and Douglas County health officials on Friday reported record numbers of new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

The state reported 2,124 new cases, based on tallies received from testing labs Thursday. That's the first time the state has topped 2,000 new cases on a given day since the pandemic began.

Douglas County reported 565 new cases Friday, again based on Thursday's results. The number eclipsed the 486 cases the county had reported a day earlier. The 486 had been a record.

A total of 720 Nebraskans were hospitalized with the virus statewide, another grim mark of the virus's spread.

Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, urged residents Friday to stop holding large gatherings such as baby showers and weddings and to follow health guidelines, including wearing masks, avoiding crowds and keeping a distance from those outside their households.

"This is not the time to have these large gatherings," she said. "This is the time to take it seriously."

Pour also noted that 304 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the Omaha metro area. That's double the 159 who were hospitalized with the virus three weeks ago.