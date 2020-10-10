As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in Nebraska, metro Omaha, health systems plan for surge

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are increasing in the Omaha area, but hospital officials say that while the increase is concerning, it’s manageable for now.

As of Friday, health care systems in the Omaha metro area reported 88% occupancy, with 172 beds available out of 1,386.

A total of 25 beds remained open in intensive care units for a 93% occupancy rate.

As of Friday, 144 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized in metro area hospitals. Thirteen patients confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

State health officials reported Friday that 293 people in Nebraska were hospitalized with the illness. That tops the state’s previous peak of 232 hospitalizations on May 27.

Over the last 14 days, Douglas County recorded 2,131 positive COVID-19 cases.

Because of the rise in cases, the area can expect to see more hospitalizations down the road, said Dr. Anne O’Keefe, senior epidemiologist with the Douglas County Health Department.

Through great effort earlier this year, O’Keefe said, local hospitals were able to handle a large number of COVID-19 cases. This time, she said, the caseload might prove to be a bigger challenge.