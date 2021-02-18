As dose supplies rise, Nebraska could start vaccinating general public by April

A few factors are at play: Nebraska is now accounting for more doses because it is able to get six doses in a Pfizer vial, not five doses. Pfizer is increasing supply to the state, and the state is anticipating an increase in production from both Pfizer and Moderna. And a third vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, could receive federal approval later this month.

Separate from Nebraska’s distribution program, a new federal effort is starting to supply local pharmacies with vaccine.

Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, Felicia Quintana-Zinn, a deputy director in the division of public health, was not definitive about the schedule for the general population. With the increasing supply, Quintana-Zinn said Nebraska expects to move to the general population in April or May.

When that begins, the state will first prioritize people between 50 and 64 years old, Quintana-Zinn said. Then people ages 16 to 49 will follow, she said.

Ricketts said health districts around the state will move into the next phases at different rates.