As kids prepare for school, COVID cases continue to rise in Nebraska

Much of the debate in recent days about how best to navigate the virus's spread has revolved around kids and schools.

Douglas County's health director reported last week that the number of cases among children under 19 had tripled in the past couple of weeks and that they comprised 26% of all COVID cases in the county — the largest of any age group.

The number of cases in that age group dipped to 110 for the week ending Saturday, down from 157, but still comprised 22% of the county's cases.

Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also marked an increase in cases during July for children ages 5 to 17. During early July, kids in that age group accounted for 10% of positive tests. That figure increased to 15% in late July.

However, 30- to 49-year-olds still accounted for up to a third of positive tests during July and those 18 to 29 for 21% or more. Fewer than 10 Nebraska children up to age 17 were hospitalized with COVID-19 during July. None were hospitalized as of Thursday.