As kids prepare for school, COVID cases continue to rise in Nebraska

As Nebraska's schoolchildren get set to return to the classroom this week, the state's COVID-19 case count continued its sharp rise and vaccination rates among eligible youths remain low.
Nebraska tallied 2,371 new coronavirus cases for the week ending Friday, up 43% from 1,658 the previous week and more than double the 1,068 the week before. Last week marked the seventh consecutive week of increasing cases in the state, with counts growing more than tenfold during that time, according to a World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But the growth over the past two weeks still ranked only 29th among states as new cases fueled by the coronavirus's delta variant continued to build across the country. Nebraska's new case rate remains 43% below the U.S. average. Southern states with low vaccination rates continue to lead the summer surge, with the highest rates in Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama.
Neighboring Iowa also outpaced Nebraska, with cases there up 167% over the past two weeks for the 16th-highest growth rate in the country. Missouri also continued to post one of the nation's highest case rates.
Nebraska added 10 COVID-related deaths last week, bringing the pandemic total to 2,290. Hospitalizations also climbed, with 176 Nebraskans hospitalized as of Friday, according to the CDC, with average hospitalizations for the week at 160 a day, up 27% from the previous week.
Much of the debate in recent days about how best to navigate the virus's spread has revolved around kids and schools.
Douglas County's health director reported last week that the number of cases among children under 19 had tripled in the past couple of weeks and that they comprised 26% of all COVID cases in the county — the largest of any age group.
The number of cases in that age group dipped to 110 for the week ending Saturday, down from 157, but still comprised 22% of the county's cases.
Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also marked an increase in cases during July for children ages 5 to 17. During early July, kids in that age group accounted for 10% of positive tests. That figure increased to 15% in late July.
However, 30- to 49-year-olds still accounted for up to a third of positive tests during July and those 18 to 29 for 21% or more. Fewer than 10 Nebraska children up to age 17 were hospitalized with COVID-19 during July. None were hospitalized as of Thursday.
Researchers don't yet have definitive answers to the question of whether the more contagious delta variant hits children harder than other strains of the coronavirus, said Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security.
Hard-hit states, however, are seeing more children hospitalized with COVID-19 as total cases rise. Most children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms.
Lawler said schools are at high risk for transmitting COVID-19 because they bring together large numbers of students and staff in relatively tight quarters. While it's a priority to have kids in school for in-person learning, he said, it's also important to layer on all means of protecting them, including masks, spacing, ventilation and, for those 12 and older, vaccination.
The Elkhorn Kids Campus summer care program, held at an Elkhorn elementary school, shut down a week early on July 29 after an initial positive case was reported July 26.
Douglas County health officials said Monday that the Elkhorn outbreak was connected to 47 total cases, including 36 children.
Nebraska's overall vaccination rate is up over recent weeks. The 26,000 doses administered last week marked an increase from about 20,000 during previous weeks. In all, 63% of Nebraska adults are fully vaccinated, ranking 22nd among states. The 86% vaccination rate for those 65 and older ranks 14th.
Susan Bockrath, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors, said she is hearing that vaccination is picking up in some rural health districts where shots have lagged as stories of illness caused by the virus strike closer to home. Still, she said, the state has more to go to protect residents.
Nebraska isn't faring particularly well in getting shots into the arms of 12- to 17-year-olds. Only 31% of youths in that age group are fully vaccinated, trailing the 34% U.S. average. Some 41% have received at least one dose.
Iowa ranks even lower, with only 29% of its 12- to 17-year-olds fully vaccinated.
Across Nebraska, the number of young people fully vaccinated varies by health district, with a significant gap between urban and rural ones. For 16- to 29-year-olds, the rates ranged from 15% fully vaccinated as of Thursday in two largely rural districts to 47% in Douglas County.
Vaccinations for youths did pick up last week in Douglas County, with more than 2,800 shots given to 12- to 15-year-olds. During July, the number of shots given to that group hovered between 1,400 and 1,600 a week.
Douglas County health officials held vaccination clinics at multiple metro area high schools last week. More than 20 pop-up clinics are slated for this week, with several at OPS middle schools.
