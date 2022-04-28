 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aspirin no longer recommended to prevent first heart attack, stroke for healthy people 60+

It's no longer recommended that people age 60 and older take aspirin as a way of avoiding a first heart attack or stroke, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has announced. 

A physician task force this week changed its recommendations for aspirin use, advising people 60 and older with no history of cardiovascular disease against starting a daily, low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke.

The new guidance, published by the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force, also advises that people ages 40 to 59 should start an aspirin regimen only if they have a risk of cardiovascular disease and are consulting with a doctor. The task force additionally concluded that continuing to take aspirin beyond age 75 provides little benefit.

But a local heart specialist said it's also important to know which patients should stay the course on daily aspirin. 

Dr. Eric Van De Graaff, a cardiologist with CHI Health in Omaha, said the task force wrote that people who have been instructed to take a daily aspirin by a doctor should consult with that physician before changing the regimen.

"This is for the healthy person who's never had a heart attack or stroke," he said of the new recommendations. "We're changing our recommendations for that person alone."

The release of an initial version of the recommendations in November caused a lot of confusion among patients, said Van De Graaff, an assistant professor with Creighton University's School of Medicine. Many called with questions, and some patients with cardiovascular disease, including those with a history of heart attack or stroke, simply stopped taking the pills. Their doctors then had to have them restart taking a daily aspirin.

"These are people who've had heart attacks or had strokes who have to be on it," Van De Graaff said of the daily aspirin dose. "... This announcement has nothing to do with people who've already been diagnosed with coronary or cerebral vascular disease."

In fact, most doctors already have moved away from recommending a daily aspirin for healthy people to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, Van De Graaff said.

For years, doctors had recommended that people in their 50s start taking a daily baby aspirin to protect against such attacks. 

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for more than 1 in 4 deaths. Each year, an estimated 605,000 people in the U.S. suffer a first heart attack and an estimated 610,000 have a first stroke.

But new trial evidence and updated analyses of other data led to an update of the task force's 2016 recommendations. The task force concluded that starting a daily aspirin in healthy adults age 60 and older has "no net benefit" and increases a person's risk of bleeding in the brain or gut. While the risk of bleeding is low, it increases with age.

Van De Graaff said the bleeding risk in particular increases for people over 75. "Then the risk certainly outweighs the benefit," he said.

The good news, he said, is that doctors have gotten better at preventing heart attacks and strokes through other means. Smoking is down significantly from prior decades. Quitting smoking can significantly reduce someone's risk of cardiovascular disease, even within a few years. More people now take cholesterol-reducing statin drugs to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, and more is known about the benefits of a heart-healthy diet and exercise.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

