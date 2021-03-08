At 90,000+ shots last week, Nebraska's COVID vaccination effort chugs along

Ricketts encouraged Nebraskans to register for the vaccine at vaccinate.ne.gov or by calling 833-998-2275 toll-free if they don't have access to a computer and need help signing up.

Ricketts said health officials are talking about different ways to expand vaccine distribution. But with limited amounts of vaccine still coming into the state, those aren't yet necessary. He praised vaccination sites such as those at Creighton University in Omaha and the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, both of which have distributed several thousand doses in a given day. Both are run in conjunction with local health departments.

Ricketts also said Nebraskans for the most part will not be able to vaccine-shop at pharmacies in different communities. In Nebraska, residents register with the state and then receive notification when and where they're eligible to get the vaccine.

"So there's not going to be this mass going around the state looking for vaccines," he said.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped slightly last week to 137, the lowest number since late August.