At-home COVID tests hard to find in Omaha, 'but help is on the way'

At-home COVID-19 test kits remained scarce in Omaha on Saturday — the first day that private insurance companies were required to cover their cost.
The rapid at-home antigen tests, which can deliver results in as little as 15 minutes, have been increasingly difficult to find across the U.S. amid a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant.
The ongoing shortage is being felt in Omaha, where multiple Walgreens, CVS, Hy-Vee and Kohll’s pharmacy locations across the city reported having no kits in stock Saturday morning.
“I don’t know when we are getting more, and I don’t know who has them,” one Kohll’s employee said.
Customers searching online retailers for testing kits on Saturday were also out of luck, as several major retailer websites listed the product as out of stock for shipping.
Spokesman Phil Rooney said the Douglas County Health Department is aware of the shortage and hopes that the supply backlog will be resolved soon.
“We are aware of the need for increased testing and working to improve the situation,” he said in an email. "It likely will take time for availability of home tests to catch up with the demand, but help is on the way.”
In recent weeks, the Biden administration has focused on increasing access to tests as a means of easing the disruptions caused by the latest COVID-19 surge. The administration has ordered 1 billion at-home test kits to be distributed nationwide for free.
The kits should be available for online ordering starting Wednesday at COVIDTests.gov. Each household will be able to order four tests at no cost.
Saturday was the first day that private insurance companies were required to cover the cost of up to eight at-home test kits per month, either upfront or through reimbursement.
Insurers are not required to cover tests purchased before Saturday. Even for tests purchased on or after Saturday, some insurance companies have cautioned that it may take time to meet the new requirements.
Dr. James Lawler, co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, said in a statement that the lack of access to at-home tests is part of a larger gap in access to accurate and timely testing that has been a problem since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, we have not made the investments necessary to provide a network for wide availability,” he said.
The state ended its free TestNebraska program in July.
Nomi Health, the company the state hired to run TestNebraska, has since launched some testing sites. But Nomi's sites have seen soaring demand. Earlier this month, in an effort to reduce lines and wait times, it made its Omaha testing sites available by appointment only.
Nomi has also been hamstrung by winter weather, including on Saturday, when it closed its Omaha locations because of the snow, road conditions and availability of staff members. The testing location in Council Bluffs remained open.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at-home testing when you have COVID-19 systems, including fever, cough, sore throat, respiratory symptoms and muscle aches; five days after a potential exposure; or as part of test-to-stay protocols in schools and workplaces.
But Lawler said the rapid at-home tests are not as reliable as other testing methods, like PCR tests. The rapid at-home tests can be reliable when the result is positive, but users should not rely on a negative test, he said.
“Their poor sensitivity, especially early in infection and more so with omicron, limit their usefulness,” he said.
For information on testing in Douglas County, visit bit.ly/DouglasCOVID.
