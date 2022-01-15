At-home COVID tests hard to find in Omaha, 'but help is on the way'

At-home COVID-19 test kits remained scarce in Omaha on Saturday — the first day that private insurance companies were required to cover their cost.

The rapid at-home antigen tests, which can deliver results in as little as 15 minutes, have been increasingly difficult to find across the U.S. amid a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant.

The ongoing shortage is being felt in Omaha, where multiple Walgreens, CVS, Hy-Vee and Kohll’s pharmacy locations across the city reported having no kits in stock Saturday morning.

“I don’t know when we are getting more, and I don’t know who has them,” one Kohll’s employee said.

Customers searching online retailers for testing kits on Saturday were also out of luck, as several major retailer websites listed the product as out of stock for shipping.

Spokesman Phil Rooney said the Douglas County Health Department is aware of the shortage and hopes that the supply backlog will be resolved soon.