At least one NC State player was infected with delta variant of COVID

After the game Friday afternoon, the TV station reported, the 13 vaccinated players were tested for COVID, and four of them tested positive.

Under NCAA protocols, unvaccinated players were subject to regular testing during the tournament. The NCAA also reserved the right to test vaccinated players.

Federal health officials have said the delta variant is significantly more contagious than other coronavirus variants. The delta variant is now responsible for about one in every four infections in the United States, according to estimates by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that 90% of Nebraska's current cases are caused by variants, according to the genetic sequencing that has been done. Of those, 90% are the alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom.

Being fully vaccinated dramatically reduces the risk of being infected with the virus, even in the face of the variants. Vaccination almost eliminates the chances of getting a severe infection that could lead to hospitalization and death.

While it's rare that vaccinated people get infected, those cases typically are mild, and those people who are infected often don't have symptoms.