At least one NC State player was infected with delta variant of COVID

The first follow-up analysis of a COVID-positive North Carolina State baseball player indicates he was infected with the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, the Douglas County Health Department said Wednesday.
The results for seven other NC State players were not yet available Wednesday morning, said Phil Rooney, a department spokesman. Additional results are expected soon, providing the samples obtained from the players proved adequate for genetic sequencing.
While tests for COVID-19 detect the presence of variants just as they do the original coronavirus, genetic analysis is needed to distinguish among the different versions of the virus.
WRAL, a TV station in Raleigh, North Carolina, reported Tuesday that eight of the North Carolina baseball players who tested positive for COVID-19 last week at the College World Series have the delta variant.
The NCAA removed NC State from the tournament early Saturday after a cluster of cases occurred among team members. That allowed Vanderbilt to advance to the finals by default.
Before the NCAA's call, NC State lost 3-1 to Vanderbilt on Friday with just 13 players available. WRAL reported that NC State had four positive tests before that game. The 13 players who were available Friday had been vaccinated, WRAL said.
After the game Friday afternoon, the TV station reported, the 13 vaccinated players were tested for COVID, and four of them tested positive.
Under NCAA protocols, unvaccinated players were subject to regular testing during the tournament. The NCAA also reserved the right to test vaccinated players.
Federal health officials have said the delta variant is significantly more contagious than other coronavirus variants. The delta variant is now responsible for about one in every four infections in the United States, according to estimates by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that 90% of Nebraska's current cases are caused by variants, according to the genetic sequencing that has been done. Of those, 90% are the alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom.
Being fully vaccinated dramatically reduces the risk of being infected with the virus, even in the face of the variants. Vaccination almost eliminates the chances of getting a severe infection that could lead to hospitalization and death.
While it's rare that vaccinated people get infected, those cases typically are mild, and those people who are infected often don't have symptoms.
Rooney said the genetic analysis is being conducted by the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, which also has been assisting the NCAA with routine COVID-19 testing.
