Babies at Children's Hospital make move to new Hubbard Center

Little ones were making big moves Sunday as some patients of Children's Hospital & Medical Center physically shifted to the new Hubbard Center for Children.
Among those switching spots were 35 babies who made the trek from former digs across the street in Methodist Hospital's north tower. They were led through the skywalk and to the new and expanded neonatal intensive care unit, which is part of the nine-story Hubbard Center that almost doubles Children's capacity.
Dr. Nicole Birge, the NICU's medical director, was helping shepherd the process. She walked over the first and last patient during a day that, for her, began at 6 a.m. and went into early evening.
The move means a lot, she said, as the NICU had been separated from the rest of the hospital for 21 years.
"It's huge," she said. "Now everything we need is just an elevator ride away. We can get things done more efficiently. It's also safer for our babies."
Kelly Hall's son, Owen, who just turned 1 and has spent his life so far at Children's, was part of Sunday's migration.
The Hubbard Center's second floor houses a new cardiac care unit, where little heart patients can stay during the entire course of their care instead of being moved to different units before and after surgery. That is where Owen has a spot.
Hall said her son's room has lots of sunshine and its own bathroom. "I thought the hospital was nice before, but now, wow."
Children's, at 82nd Street and West Dodge Road, broke ground on the Hubbard Center in late 2016. The $410 million project also included the renovation of part of the existing hospital. Some of the center's space has yet to open.
