Baker's sets limits on pandemic staples such as toilet paper and hand soap

Baker's supermarkets are limiting certain staples during the pandemic.

Bath tissue, paper towels, disinfecting wipes and hand soap are limited to two per customer, the company said. The limits apply to in-store and pickup orders.

"To ensure all Baker’s customers have access to what they need, we have proactively and temporarily set purchase limits on certain products," the chain said in a statement.

Some local Hy-Vee locations are starting to limit customers on purchases of sanitizing wipes and paper towels, a Hy-Vee spokeswoman said. Customers are limited to one package of sanitizing wipes and two packages of paper towels. The limits were set to be able to serve as many customers as possible and to avoid potential hoarding.

Hy-Vee distribution centers have started stockpiling supplies in anticipation of a potential spike in cases.

