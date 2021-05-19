Baker's Supermarkets update policy, saying vaccinated customers won't need masks

The parent company of Baker's Supermarkets now says that beginning Thursday, fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated workers no longer will have to wear a mask in its stores.

If a state or local jurisdiction has a mask requirement in place, the store will adhere to that and the jurisdiction's timeline, a spokeswoman for Kroger said in a Wednesday email.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week it was recommending that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors.

Kroger had said Tuesday that it would continue to require everyone in its stores to wear masks. Other retailers, such as Hy-Vee, Target and Walmart, had said that fully vaccinated customers no longer had to wear masks in its stores except where it's required by local ordinances.

In Omaha, a mask mandate is in place until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.