Kim Miller has been through a lot since she was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer nearly 18 years ago.

Treatments have included surgery and radiation, all of which have come with side effects. About three years ago, she started oral chemotherapy.

But nothing slowed her down like the blood clots that were detected in all lobes of both lungs soon afterward. She had become really short of breath. Anticoagulants, or blood thinners, helped, but she still had trouble breathing while walking and doing other normal activities.

A cardiologist at the Nebraska Medical Center did a series of tests that found Miller, 47, had residual clots and scarring, resulting in a condition called chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, or CTEPH, for short. In it, clots and scarring obstruct the flow of blood through the lungs and result in elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries, which can lead to right-sided heart failure.

Miller took medication, which helped, but she still got short of breath during exercise. And that was a problem for the Council Bluffs resident, who is manager of Nebraska Medicine’s blood and marrow transplantation and CAR-T program.

Her family likes to be active. She and her husband are planning to hike Scotland’s 96-mile West Highland Way over seven days in September to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary.

“We go hiking a lot, and I felt like a burden to them, because I had to stop and rest,” Miller said. “I would look at this hill and feel like it was insurmountable. And I’m stubborn enough that I would do it, and I’m glad that I did it, but it really just wasn’t enjoyable to me any longer.”

So the cardiologist sent her to Dr. Karen Deffenbacher, an interventional cardiologist who joined Nebraska Medicine last summer. Deffenbacher had trained in a procedure called pulmonary balloon angioplasty. It’s similar to the balloon procedure used to open clogged heart arteries and involves the same wires and balloons.

Deffenbacher said the procedure is one of the new pieces of Nebraska Medicine’s Pulmonary Embolism Response Team, or PERT, program, which launched in February. The multidisciplinary teams, which include a variety of specialists, are being formed in a growing number of hospitals nationwide to rapidly diagnose and treat patients with lung clots, or pulmonary embolisms, similar to the stroke teams in many hospitals.

The teams are part of efforts in recent decades to address pulmonary embolisms, which are caused by clots that form elsewhere in the body and then break off and travel to the pulmonary arteries — the ones that carry oxygen-spent blood coming in from the veins to the lungs to pick up oxygen.

Small clots may break down without causing any problems. But some can be larger, and deadly. Pulmonary embolism is the third most common cause of death from cardiovascular disease, after heart attack and stroke, Deffenbacher said.

For the larger ones, there are a number of potential interventions. Doctors can give clot-busting drugs, either intravenously so they go throughout the system or by using catheters to drip it inside clots. Others include clot-sucking devices and surgery.

Methodist Health System, which has had a PERT program since about 2015, is involved in an international trial comparing clot-busting drugs alone with a combination of drugs and ultrasound therapy, said Dr. Anjan Talukdar, a vascular surgeon with Methodist Physicians Clinic. The Methodist team also can perform pulmonary balloon angioplasty in patients with CTEPH.

Lincoln’s Bryan Health also has a formal PERT program. CHI Health doesn’t have a formal team but has a process in place to assess patients and determine the best intervention 24/7, said Dr. Patrick Harty, an interventional radiologist with the health system.

Deffenbacher said the residual clots that cause CTEPH, on the other hand, can be treated by opening the chest to clear the arteries. That’s done if most of the residual clot lies in the main pulmonary arteries.

The balloon technique, by comparison, can reach the small peripheral vessels that surgery can’t, said Deffenbacher, who grew up in Omaha and completed a dual M.D./Ph.D. program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. It also can be used to clear leftover, outlying clots in patients where drug therapy or surgery has successfully resolved a large, central clot.

Miller underwent the procedure twice, first in February and again early this month. Previously, she might have been referred to a hospital in another state. Depending on the amount of clot remaining, patients may require two to six separate procedures.

The balloon technique doesn’t apply to large numbers of patients. CTEPH affects between 5% and 12% of people with symptomatic pulmonary embolisms, Deffenbacher said, but the number likely is higher and may change as diagnostics improve. During her last year of training at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, doctors performed about 50 such procedures.

The procedure differs from the balloon angioplasty long used to open heart arteries in that doctors navigate veins instead of arteries, starting with one in the groin, to reach the pulmonary arteries. Those arteries are thin-walled like veins, rather than muscular like other arteries. Pulmonary arteries don’t require stents to keep them open.

Opening pulmonary arteries involves simply pushing the clot out of the way, Deffenbacher said. But the process comes with a bit of a learning curve. The team only works on one lung at a time and usually clears two to three segments of vessel at a time. Patients who travel for it often have to stay several weeks to complete the series.

Miller was glad she could stay close to home. Her daughter, who was less than a year old when Miller was diagnosed with cancer, is busy with activities and soon will graduate from high school. She plans to attend college in Colorado next year, and the family already is planning lots of visits — and hikes.

Miller said she noticed improvement after her first procedure cleared some clots in a lower lung. After the second, she realized how much the condition had been impacting her energy level and daily activities. She felt euphoric out walking her dog.

“I can’t even tell you how good I feel,” Miller said. “It feels so good to feel so good.”

And, she’s looking forward to training for and going on her Scottish trek.

“It’s still going to be a challenge because of the distance,” she said, “but I’m going to be starting in a much better place.”

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023