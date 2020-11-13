Bellevue, Council Bluffs schools change Thanksgiving week plans because of COVID

Two more metro-area school districts have canceled in-person classes during Thanksgiving week amid increasing COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

Bellevue Public Schools and the Council Bluffs Community School District have joined Millard Public Schools in closing their buildings for the week to give more time for staff and students to finish quarantines.

It also is an opportunity to scrub buildings, they say.

Bellevue officials changed the calendar to convert Monday, Nov. 23, and Tuesday, Nov. 24, to professional workdays for staff, with no school for students. Classes for the remainder of the week already had been canceled because of the holiday.

Bellevue students are scheduled to return Tuesday, Dec. 1, because Monday, Nov. 30, already was a teacher professional development day with no classes.​

"We know this calendar change may cause some challenges for families, however we hope by closing our buildings for the entire week we can offer a calm break for everyone and allow some time for individuals to finish their quarantine periods," according to a memo the Bellevue district sent to families.

The majority of students in Bellevue are attending school in person. Some are learning remotely.