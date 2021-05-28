Bennington woman recovers after suffering stroke during Pilates class

"It's amazing," Fritz said.

Hamill had the stroke March 4 during a 5:30 a.m. Pilates class at the studio.

Hamill usually goes to Sculpt a few days a week. The other days, she runs or works out at home before work.

That morning, instructor Lori Wilson noticed that Hamill hadn't switched to the next move in a sequence.

Wilson went to see if Hamill needed help. As she approached, she noticed that Hamill, who was in a lunge, had a tight grip on the back of a Pilates machine. Her face was turning red.

Hamill insisted that she was OK. But then she couldn't get up. Wilson looked over at other members of the class, and they worked together to help Hamill into a seated position.

Wilson called 911. The dispatcher quickly determined that Hamill was having a stroke.

Wilson watched the clock for paramedics to arrive. It took three minutes, she said, but it felt like an eternity.

"I went home and replayed everything in my head. I was just praying that we did everything we could," Wilson said. "I'm very blessed and grateful for the members here, for the dispatcher, the EMTs and the doctors, because they are why she's healthy."